Business highlights-July 21 2017 Your days are numbered, CBK warns rogue banks

Your days are numbered, CBK warns rogue banks

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is seeking to put in place stiffer monetary penalties for errant lenders and credit reference bureaus in a bid to regulate the sector.

CBK has come up with new regulations that clearly outlines the penal code that the errant lenders will be punished against.

Over the last year, poor banking practice in the Kenyan industry have seen two banks collapse with millions of depositors losing their savings.

“The CBK has drafted the Banking (Penalties) Regulations, 2017 to provide a clear framework for assessing and levying of monetary penalties to promote compliance with banking laws and enhance integrity of the banking sector,” CBK said in a statement.

UBA, Mastercard partner to facilitate cashless payment

United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Mastercard have rolled out two electronic payment platforms aimed at delivering cashless payment solutions to Kenyan customers.

The UBA Debit Mastercard and UBA Mastercard Platinum cards will replace cash, providing quicker, convenient and secure monetary transactions for customers.

The debit card is geared towards improving financial inclusion in the country with a special focus on innovation, financial literacy and consumer protection.

The UBA platinum card will offer customers benefits such as Legacy Lifestyle Gold Tier Membership, shopping and shipping discounts, Mastercard discounts among others.

Nestle unveils nutrition initiative for children

Swiss transnational food and beverage company, Nestle, has launched an initiative to train parents and guardians on kids’ nutrition.

The Parents and Guardians Nutrition Training is aimed at raising nutrition issues in the country such as under-nutrition and obesity.

The initiative will also involve encouraging caregivers to ensure that their children are physically fit.

Over 420,000 are being targeted in the programme that will be implemented in various counties across the country including Nairobi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Kakamega and Embu.

Parents will be trained on topics such as the nutritive value of food found in their localities, nutritional requirements for the kids’ growth and development and how to use free space in their homesteads for kitchen gardens.