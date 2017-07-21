Business highlights-July 21 2017 KRA narrowly misses Ksh 1.4 trillion revenue target

July 21, 2017 37 Views

KRA narrowly misses Ksh 1.4 trillion revenue target

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) recorded Ksh1.365 trillion as revenue for the fiscal year ended June 2017, narrowly missing the Ksh1.4 trillion target.

This marked a 13.8% increase from the Ksh1.21 trillion recorded in the 2015/16 financial year.

KRA Commissioner-General John Njiraini said on Thursday that the weakest growth was recorded in manufacturing and electrical power generation, the latter being attributed to large investment deduction claims by electricity generating companies.

Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General John Njiraini at the Tax amnesty briefing in Nairobi on September 22. 2016 (Photo: The Star Kenya)

Pay-As-You-Earn tax also declined by 4.6% to Ksh2.5 billion, after the government introduced new tax bands that cushioned tax payers.

However, corporate sector taxes grew by 18.2% despite the gloom over slowdown in credit from lenders, job losses and closing down of some businesses.

KCB, NBK in Ksh2 billion TSS property control row

Two lenders in Mombasa are entangled in a dispute as they fight for the control of a Mombasa businessman’s property as they seek to recover Ksh4 billion loans that the investor allegedly owes them.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and National Bank of Kenya (NBK) claim to have loaned businessman Tahir Sheihk Said, popularly known as TSS, Ksh 2 billion each.

The late businessman Tahir Sheikh Said

TSS Investments was declared bankrupt last year and has since defaulted loan payments with both banks.

KCB wants to auction TSS Grain Millers to recover its money but NBK has obtained court orders to stop the sale of the miller.

NBK, however, failed to remove KCB as the administrator of the property.

BAT profits dip in first half of 2017

Bourse listed firm British American Tobacco (BAT) has reported a 9.3% decline in their net profit for the first half of 2017 ended June.

BAT’s net profit dropped to Ksh1.9 billion in half one of 2017 from Ksh 2.1 billion in the same period last year.

The British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Industrial Area plant in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

The firm’s sales also declined by 9.6% to Ksh17.1 billion, a fact that the tobacco manufacturer attributed to excise tax increments.

“Contribution to government revenues in the form of excise duty, VAT (value added tax), pay-as-you-earn and corporation tax reduced by Sh640 million to Sh9.2 billion,” BAT said in a statement.

 

Tags British American Tobacco (BAT)KCBKRAKRA commissioner General John NjirianiNational Bank of Kenya (NBK)Tahir Sheihk Said (TSS)
Category BusinessLatest

