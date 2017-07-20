Newspaper summaries-July 20 2017

Daily Nation

Social media blamed for fake news on General Election: Social media and private messaging applications have been flagged as the biggest sources of fake news ahead of the General Election. A study released on Wednesday by two companies says 90 per cent of the 2,000 people interviewed reported having seen fake news in May, when the study was conducted. “We found that social media was being referenced relatively regularly with a total of 49 per cent receiving news about the General Election through this medium,” the researchers said in the study. “Although hard to quantify, private instant messaging apps are increasingly used for sharing and discussing news, with WhatsApp in particular proving very popular with Kenyans across all age groups,” the study further states.

Agencies ‘ignored intelligence reports’ Shabaab were in Boni Forest: Failure by the military and police to act on intelligence reports five years ago that Al-Shabaab was setting up base in the expansive Boni Forest is to blame for the tens of deaths arising from their frequent attacks. Interviews with security agents revealed that the inaction allowed the Somalia-based terrorists to establish territory in the dense forest in Lamu County and it could take a scorched-earth policy to kick them out. A discussion with a senior detective showed that they had knowledge of Al-Shabaab presence in Boni as early as 2012. The source blamed “ineffective command” for their inaction.

Reprieve for IEBC as court dismisses BVR kits case: The High Court has dismissed a case in which the electoral body was sued for allegedly flouting rules in the importation of biometric voter identification (BVR) devices. High Court judge John Mativo ruled that there was no sufficient evidence to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to acquire alternative BVR kits. The case was filed by United Nations Special rapporteur Maina Kiai, Khelef Khalifa and Tirop Kitur. The trio had in April sued the IEBC and the Kenya Bureau of Standards over claims that they had flouted pre-export verification standards in the acquisition of the kits.

The Standard

Operation Linda Boni commander replaced as Issa Timamy denies role in terror: The head of an operation aimed at wiping out Al-Shabaab militants from Boni forest has been replaced. James Ole Serian has been moved to Harambee House in Nairobi for redeployment while his place has been taken over by County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri. It is not clear what prompted the changes. The operation was launched in 2015 to stop Al-Shabaab attacks in which dozens of locals were killed. Thousands of people have been uprooted from their homes while businesses, public transport and farming grounded to a halt. The deadliest attack happened in Mpeketoni and Pandaguo in 2014 where over 90 people were killed.

Uhuru defends Fred Matiang’i over poll rigging claims: President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused his main challenger, Raila Odinga, of fighting his cabinet and targeting acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. Uhuru appeared angered by a media report quoting the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate as saying the CS had been harnessed by the Jubilee administration to influence the polls in his (Uhuru’s) favour. As he wound up his Coast tour Wednesday, Uhuru claimed the NASA leader had launched a smear campaign against Dr Matiang’i to “cause confusion” about the August 8 polls. “Raila should stop fighting Matiang’i whose role is to ensure security in the country. I am the one competing against him, Matiang’i is a junior officer.

Matatus to offer the aged free rides to poll centres on August 8: Matatus across the country will provide free services for the elderly and disabled a day before and during the August 8 elections. Matatu Owners Association (MOA) chairman Simon Kimutai said people aged above 75 and the physically challenged would be eligible for free service during the elections. The two groups of people will be ferried from their homes to the polling stations and back. “As part of ensuring that everyone exercises their right to vote, we will be transporting the aged and physically disabled at no cost on election day,” said Mr Kimutai.

The Star

‘NASA colluding with cartel media’: Why Uhuru refused to debate Raila: State House has outlined reasons why President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to debate Opposition leader Raila Odinga. The two had boycotted the debate, Uhuru saying he was not consulted and the NASA flag bearer opposing its format. Senior messaging director Eric Ng’eno accused the Opposition of coordinating with “cartel media” who want to get profits from Kenyans. “Jubilee will not participate in events run under the aegis of cartels. We know NASA is largely cartel-friendly,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. Ng’eno further claimed the organisers – Debate Media Limited – agreed to extract revenue from advertising during the debates and share it among owners.

Raila hires US pollster who says he’s ahead: Opposition chief Raila Odinga has hired US opinion polling firm Zogby, which has told him he is leading against President Uhuru Kenyatta. The company, headed by veteran pollster John Zogby, will continuously assess Raila’s chances of unseating Uhuru. Various publications in America have described John Zogby as a maverick. The New York Post termed him “the pacesetter in the polling business”, but others have dismissed the company after it got it wrong in an opinion poll it did about President Obama’s popularity. From that Obama poll, Zogby’s results were described as ‘outlier’ because of how different they were from other mainstream pollsters.

Polls agency to give ruling on election cases today: The IEBC will today issue the verdict on 18 cases involving various candidates in the August polls. The cases range from violence to use of opponent’s party colours and symbols, especially by the independent candidates. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, who doubles as the chair of the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee, will render the verdict today. In the past, the committee has fined candidates found culpable and even went ahead to disqualify those who failed to raise the fine. Migori independent governor aspirant Ochillo Ayacko, Ruaraka MP candidates Elizabeth Ongoro of ANC and Tom Kajwang’ of ODM, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu and his main rival Nderitu Muriithi are among those who will know their fate today.

Business Daily

Jack Ma’s team of Chinese billionaires arrives in Kenya to hunt for deals: Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, jetted into Nairobi Wednesday evening, starting a packed two-day visit that peaks with a public appearance at the University of Nairobi this afternoon to offer Kenyan youth tips on how to build successful business empires. Mr Ma, who is currently Asia’s richest man with a fortune of nearly $30 billion (Sh3.11 trillion or nearly half of Kenya’s economic output), is accompanied by a large delegation of super-rich Chinese. In the entourage are China’s richest billionaires among them Internet tycoon Bob Xu, Alibaba’s founding partner Lucy Peng, founder and chairman of Mengniu Dairy Niu Gensheng and real estate tycoon Huang Youlong.

Nairobi hotels defy Mailu’s cholera shutdown order: Nairobi’s Jacaranda and San Valencia hotels Wednesday vowed to stay open despite Health secretary Cleopa Mailu’s directive shutting them down as part of the effort to contain a cholera outbreak in the city. Jacaranda Hotels Group sales manager Liz Tapawa said she had not received any orders shutting down the hotel and that all the hotel’s outlets, including those in Nakuru and Mombasa, were operating normally. “The management of Jacaranda Hotel would like to assure our partners and clients that we are open and running normally in all our outlets,” said Ms Tapawa.

CBK forecasts inflation will fall to target rate in months: The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has forecast lower inflation in the next two months. CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday said inflation is likely to reduce to within the preferred range as food prices keep falling. “We expect in the next two months inflation will continue to come down but within this quarter it will breach the 7.5 per cent mark,” Dr Njoroge said at a press briefing. “As of now we are on a solid ground that this will be coming down into the target definitely in the next two months or so.” The CBK has a 5%, subtract or add 2.5%, medium-term inflation target.