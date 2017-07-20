Business highlights July 20 2017 Marketing, PR among highest paid professions in Kenya

Japan, AfDB sign deal to boost Kenya’s energy sector:

Japan and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a pact that will see the energy sector in Kenya get a major financial boost.

Japan is set to inject an overall amount of $6 billion (Ksh600 million) in Africa to increase energy access.

READ ALSO: Uhuru commissions Sh1.69 billion electricity project as Jubilee scouts for votes in Turkana County

The deal will support activities associated with public and private sector energy projects including preparation, construction and operations, through a mix of financing and technical assistance.

AfDB has so far channelled Ksh50 billion into the 400 MW Menengai Geothermal power in Kenya.

Last month, the lender announced pledged to inject an additional Ksh14 billion into phase two of the Last Mile Connectivity initiative.

Marketing, PR among highest paid professions in Kenya:

A recent study has revealed that marketing and public relations (PR) staff are among the highest paid professionals in the country.

According to research conducted by Fintech and Brighter Monday, professionals in Marketing, PR and Communication earn up to Ksh20,000 more than their counterparts in sales.

READ ALSO: Seychelles to offer employment opportunities to skilled Kenyan workers

The study found that the creation of sales jobs decreased by 12.43% between March 2017 and April 2017, while marketing jobs dropped by 21.74% in the same period.

Salaries for workers in marketing, PR and communication remained relatively higher than those of sales professionals.

The higher salaries in marketing can be attributed to the growing role of marketing and Public Relations in many organisations.

Tanzania dealers plead for gas ban withdrawal:

Tanzania cooking gas dealers are now pleading with the Kenyan government to lift a ban that prohibited the importation of the commodity into Kenya.

Tanzania LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) Association say the ban is hurting business in both countries.

READ ALSO: Less than 1% of Kenyans using clean energy for cooking despite reduction in LPG prices

The trader further claim that the ban only served to profit Kenyan traders who are now reaping handsomely from it. Diplomatic relations between Kenya and Tanzania have been greatly strained in the recent past. Tanzania responded to the gas ban by banning the exportation of maize to Kenya, which is currently facing acute shortage of the staple food.