Sports highlights July 19 2017

SportPesa Premier League All Star ready for Spanish Tour

SportPesa Premier League All Star is set to play against Spanish second division team Cordoba CF at the Estadio Antequera in Malaga tonight. National team coach, Stanley Okumbi is focused on putting together a strong squad as Kenya prepares to host the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in January. Today’s match and another against Seville Atletico on Saturday is part of a package a partnership between the Kenyan Premier League and the Spanish elite football division, La Liga. Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohamed is the team’s captain backed up fellow K’Ogalo talent Boniface Oluoch and Ulinzi Stars’ striker Samuel Onyango. The team also has Sofapaka goalkeeper Matthias Kigonya. Musa Mohamed, Robinson Kamura and Simon Mbugua have solid KPL experience. Wesley Onguso and Maurice Ojwang should also hold up Okumbi’s side.

Jordi Mestre maintains Neymar will stay at Barcelona’

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre maintains Neymar will be staying at the club, despite Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in signing him. It is understood PSG have held talks with Barca about signing Neymar but the La Liga giants are determined to keep him. During a press conference, Mestre said that he was “200 per cent” Neymar will remain at Barcelona next season. PSG are believed to be looking to lure the forward to the Parc des Princes after signing Dani Alves on a free transfer. PSG is willing to pay the £196.69 million (ksh 23.5B) that is required to trigger Neymar’s release clause and would offer him a five-year deal worth at least €30m (ksh3.5B) a season. However, a PSG club source was quoted saying: “We’re not going to repeat the Neymar show, there is a huge release clause and you have to be realistic.”