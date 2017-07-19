News highlights July 18 2017

Study: WhatsApp, Facebook leading sources of fake news

Fake news on Kenya’s polls will escalate as the country approaches the August 8 General Election, a new study has shown.

The survey by Portland and Geo Poll reveals that fakes news is widely spread using WhatsApp and Facebook platforms.

Facebook and WhatsApp are the most popular social media platforms for news, preferred overall by 46 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

The report dubbed “The Reality of Fake News in Kenya”, was launched earlier today in Nairobi. The analysis said 90 per cent of respondents reported having seen false or inaccurate news in relation to the general election.

“Eighty-seven per cent of respondents regarded this news as being deliberately misleading – or fake news,” the report read in part.

Forty-nine per cent of those interviewed were found using social platforms to access general election news.

The study, however, revealed that traditional media still remains the most trusted news sources, with television ranked most highly, followed by radio and newspapers.

Nevertheless, social media consistently ranks lower than traditional media on trust.

Radio was polled as the most consistently accessed source of news in Kenya, with the smallest variation between different regions across the country.

Health Ministry shuts down two Nairobi hotels as cholera outbreak persists

The cholera outbreak in Nairobi continues to bite with the Ministry of Health today ordering the indefinite closure of two hotels in the city.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu announced the closure of Jacaranda and San Valencia hotels as the government moves to contain the spread of the epidemic.

The two establishments were singled out after offering catering services at events where participants were later hospitalised after developing cholera-related symptoms.

“Seventy-nine people have been admitted to different Nairobi hospitals with cholera. Treatment centres will be set up in Mathare, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Kawangware, Kibra and several other places,” Mailu said.

He added that the two hotels will remain closed until their food handlers undergo re-testing and are re-certified.

Four deaths have so far been reported with Nairobi and Garissa Counties being the worst hit with 67 people currently admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s emergency wing.

Matatu touts who stripped woman sentenced to death

Three men who stripped and sexually harassed a woman in an incident that led to the ‘My Dress My Choice’ movement have today been sentenced to death for robbery with violence.

The Milimani High Court found the Githurai 44 matatu touts and a petrol station attendant guilty of the charge committed in 2014 that sparked national outcry after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi termed the act as heinous as he sentenced the trio to hang for sexually assaulting and violently robbing the female passenger.

The Magistrate handed bus driver Nicholas Mwangi, conductor Meshack Mwangi and Edward Ndung’u another sentence of 25 years in jail for stripping and sexually assaulting the woman. But the jail term was suspended as the trio had already been handed the death penalty.

“The court is satisfied that they committed the act and enjoyed doing so. They conspired to do the heinous act,” Magistrate Andayi said.

Hundreds of angry women marched through the streets of Nairobi in protest against the harsh treatment of the woman who was said to have worn a miniskirt on November 7, 2014.

The march that was the culmination of an online protest; #MydressMychoice sparked debate on gender related dress codes in society with many arguing individuals should dress as they best see fit.