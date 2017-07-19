Matatu touts who stripped woman sentenced to death

Three men who stripped and sexually harassed a woman in an incident that led to the ‘My Dress My Choice’ movement have today been sentenced to death for robbery with violence.

The Milimani High Court found the Githurai 44 matatu touts and a petrol station attendant guilty of the charge committed in 2014 that sparked national outcry after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi termed the act as heinous as he sentenced the trio to hang for sexually assaulting and violently robbing the female passenger.

The Magistrate handed bus driver Nicholas Mwangi, conductor Meshack Mwangi and Edward Ndung’u another sentence of 25 years in jail for stripping and sexually assaulting the woman. But the jail term was suspended as the trio had already been handed the death penalty.

“The court is satisfied that they committed the act and enjoyed doing so. They conspired to do the heinous act,” Magistrate Andayi said.

Hundreds of angry women marched through the streets of Nairobi in protest against the harsh treatment of the woman who was said to have worn a miniskirt on November 7, 2014.

The march that was the culmination of an online protest; #MydressMychoice sparked debate on gender related dress codes in society with many arguing individuals should dress as they best see fit.

Following the incident, two bus companies that use the depot condemned the incident and denied that any of their staff were involved.

Deputy President William Ruto called the bus stop attack barbaric with then Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo appealing to the victim to come forward and press charges against the perpetrators.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also added his voice, tweeting: “Not taking any action was the height of irresponsibility on the part of the spectators as criminals were violating the rights of our women.”

The five-hour protest started at Uhuru Park’s Freedom Corner and ended at Chief Justice Willy Mutunga’s office at the Supreme Court as he received a petition from the women challenging the Judiciary and other arms of government to declare gender-based violence a national disaster and set up a legal framework to deal with the vice.