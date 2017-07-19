Health Ministry shuts down two Nairobi hotels as cholera outbreak persists

The cholera outbreak in Nairobi continues to bite with the Ministry of Health today ordering the indefinite closure of two hotels in the city.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu announced the closure of Jacaranda and San Valencia hotels as the government moves to contain the spread of the epidemic.

The two establishments were singled out after offering catering services at events where participants were later hospitalised after developing cholera-related symptoms.

“Seventy-nine people have been admitted to different Nairobi hospitals with cholera. Treatment centres will be set up in Mathare, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Kawangware, Kibra and several other places,” Mailu said.

He added that the two hotels will remain closed until their food handlers undergo re-testing and are re-certified.

Four deaths have so far been reported with Nairobi and Garissa Counties being the worst hit with 67 people currently admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s emergency wing.

This comes after high profile government officials National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Trade CS Adan Mohammed, Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo and other staff from the respective departments contracted symptoms similar to the epidemic during an event last week.

A similar incident was reported in Nairobi’s Weston Hotel last month where doctors were attending a science conference.

The Ministry also cancelled medical certificates of all food handlers yesterday as it directed county health units to inspect all eateries in 21 days.

Director of Medical Services Dr Jackson Kioko also appointed a task force and tasked it to stop the spread of the disease.