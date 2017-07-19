Fusion Capital launches report to boost investment in a sub-Saharan Africa

Fusion Capital, a private equity firm focused on real estate investment and fund management based in East Africa, has announced the launch of a sub-Saharan Africa report named Fusion African Monitor. The report will focus on money market conditions in the region and is expected to inform the international investors seeking to invest in Sub Saharan Market.

Speaking during the launch of the report which covers quarter two of 2017, Fusion Capital Chief Executive Officer Mr. Daniel Kamau commented that there is increased interest in Sub Saharan Markets especially in the money markets and little information is availed focusing on the larger region. Most reports cover specific countries and lack in comprehensiveness and there is little research that avails proper comparison of the entire region.

“Fusion African Monitor will meet this gap. We do not see this report as one that only benefits Fusion international and local investors but one that the media and analysts will find very useful in informing themselves on the happenings around the region,” he explained.

The Group’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Phil Goodwin noted that the report will be useful to international investors seeking to invest in the region as Africa has continued to prove itself as an attractive investment destination.

The Fusion African Monitor will be a monthly Report and will focus on activities Across Sub Saharan market with a focus on economy and major political events. The report will give a comprehensive coverage of East African Community covering Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi. It will also focus on the rest of sub Saharan Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Angola and Mozambique.

There will be a comprehensive focus on the Bond Market as well as currencies covering the entire region. The report will give a complete and in-depth review of the Capital Markets with a bias on Nairobi.

Commenting on the report, Michael Kimondo, the Head of Treasury Operations at Fusion, said: “We are delighted to provide our investors with the much needed information on the rapidly growing economies in sub Saharan Africa and hope this will guide investments into the region and hopefully we will see increased investments.”

“Money market models differ widely across Africa, as legislation and regulatory structures vary between jurisdictions, reflecting both local market conditions and varied historical backgrounds, this report will both inform and educate our investors on such conditions. It will be assembled by our dedicated team of analyst and will include all the most important developments in the region,” Managing Director of the Fusion regulated arm, Ms. Susan Kagundu commented.

Established in 2006, Fusion operates from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and United Kingdom. Fusion’s products include, real estate and money market operations. Investments are made both in local and hard currencies (EUR, GBP, and USD) to fund expansion and growth.

Some of the notable Fusion real estate developments include Kigali Heights (a mixed use development in Kigali Rwanda), 4th Avenue Towers at Community Upper Hill area, Flamingo Towers in Upperhill, Galaxy Gardens in Ruiru (proposed residential development site), Grande Park Estate in Nakuru, Goldmark in Uganda amongst others. Fusion partners with land owners and developers in executing the real estate mandate.