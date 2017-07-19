Despite your tired ears, ‘Despacito’ is here to stay

Who saw this coming? Every year there is a song that breakouts from the charts, shoots to the top and you can’t get away from it for the rest of the year or until some other tune knocks it off the top spot. 2016 was a tough one but it probably belonged to Drake with ‘One Dance,’ although Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’ definitely gave him a run for his money. There was also Desiigner’s ‘Panda’ but that was earlier in the year. It’s worth noting that ‘One Dance’ had an island-infused sound while ‘cheap thrills’ featured an island artiste, that is, Sean Paul. 2016 was the year of Caribbean fusion, 2017 hasn’t had much form in that way, and this might explain why ‘Despacito’ is so popular.

Now, this song was released back in January but its popularity took a few months to build up. Everybody remembers Daddy Yankee from ‘Rompe’ and ‘Gasolina.’ Many of us still have no idea what the songs are talking about—much like ‘Despacito—but we get the general idea that there are girls involved. Luis Fonsi, on the other hand, is something of a mystery on this side of the world. Pop singer Justin Bieber may have contributed to ‘Despacito’s’ meteoric rise to the top of the charts but the original version of the song—minus the Biebs—beats the remix by over two billion views. ‘Despacito’ is now the fourth most viewed video on YouTube. That’s also not where the accolades end.

‘Despacito’ is most streamed song of all time. For the uninitiated, the international music industry is undergoing a begrudging shift from albums and album sales to playlists and streaming. In short, money is not being made from album sales the way it used to, (unless, of course, you are Adele, who according to Official Charts, had the best-selling album of 2016). This is why ‘Despacito’s’ streaming numbers are a big deal. The song has become the most streamed track of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays across streaming platforms. Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Tuesday the song by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and the accompanying remix featuring pop star Justin Bieber had surpassed the previous record holder — Bieber’s 2015 hit song “Sorry,” which has 4.38 billion plays, Bloomberg reports.

Apparently it was reported that tourist interest in Puerto Rico—Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s home country– increased by 45 per cent since the worldwide success of the song. The track has also inspired a multitude of remixes, parodies, memes and covers from all over the world including one by a Kenyan band by the name Highpitch Band Afrika.

You might be tired of hearing the song but it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. In fact listen to it one more time here: