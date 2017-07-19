Busy Signal Geared Up For Free Up Peace Reggae Concert In Nairobi Kenya

Award-winning Jamaican star Busy Signal is excited about his upcoming Free Up Peace concert in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre on July 28. “I’m gonna be live performing in Kenya with my band,” Busy Signal told his Kenyan fans.“It will be a celebration of greatness, the 33rd Anniversary of Shashamane. I’m just awaiting just to be there to represent for Kenya.” The event’s organiser Papa Pingi confirmed that, “Busy’s band members will be jetting into the country on July 24 and Busy Signal will be arriving on July 26.” Bingi assured reggae enthusiasts that the concert’s main priority is security and lots of entertainment. He said, “The security will be beefed up just like Romain Virgo show last year. Busy Signal is a very good entertainer and he is ready to rock the Kenyan audience plus I’m also trying to promote our own home-grown reggae artist and they will be able to showcase their talent.”