Business highlights July 18 2017

Two top city hotels closed amid cholera crisis

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Cleopa Mailu on Wednesday announced the closure of two top hotels in Nairobi, following a cholera outbreak in the country’s capital city.

The two hotels, San Valencia and Jacaranda, have been shut down following a cholera outbreak in an event at which they provided services.

San Valencia provided water at a trade expo held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Over 50 people were taken ill after eating food provided at the expo, with two cabinet secretaries and a principal secretary, who had attended the expo, being hospitalized for cholera.

134 TTIs set to benefit as Uhuru launches Ksh16.7 bn equipment

Over 134 Technical Training Institutes (TTIs) are set to have their equipment upgraded after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched equipment worth Ksh 16.7 billion to be distributed in the institutions across the country.

The President emphasized his government’s commitment to boosting technical and vocational training in order to provide the much needed skilled manpower in Kenya’s job market.

Speaking in Mombasa, Uhuru said the project is aimed at enhancing vocational and technical training in order to equip Kenyans with skills to create employment for themselves.

“We encourage more students to consider pursuing technical courses to fill the national gap needed to make Kenya an industrially developed state,” he said.

Jumia Travel unveils live chat platform to boost customer service

Online travel agency Jumia Travel has unveiled a live chat platform on Facebook’s Messenger in a bid to boost its customer services.

The platform can be used to make reservations for a hotel room where the company’s professional travel advisors will offer counsel on the best accommodation options as well as make the booking.

Jumia Travel becomes the first African company to integrate Facebook Messenger in its system.

“This is a show of our great commitment to always bring the latest technology and high quality services to our customers,” said Estelle Verdier, Jumia Travel’s COO and Co-Founder.