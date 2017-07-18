Visa partners with local banks to offer free domestic cash transactions

Consumers can now make free domestic mobile money transfers using mVisa, a QR code digital payment service aimed at boosting mobile sales in Kenya and around Africa.

Visa held an exclusive dinner at Capital Club, Nairobi on July 13, 2017 to announce a Visa-led bank partnership in Kenya that will enable customers to send money to each other domestically without paying transaction fees using mVisa.

The partnership offering free person-to-person (P2P) transactions currently includes nine Kenyan banks who have either enabled mVisa on their mobile banking applications and/or have acquired merchants to be able to accept mVisa.

These are Barclays Bank, Cooperative Bank, Ecobank, Family Bank, KCB Bank, National Bank of Kenya, NIC Bank, Prime Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank will be able send money for free starting from today. Other banks, either live or about to go live with mVisa, include Diamond Trust Bank and Stanbic.

“This is a significant move especially when you consider how much Kenyans spend on transaction fees for mobile money transfers every year,” said Andrew Torre, Group Country Manager for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa.

“With 38.9 million active mobile phone subscriptions and Sh515.9 billion in person-to-person money transfers within the last quarter of 2016, mobile money payments have become an integral part of Kenyans’ lives.There is a strong sense of community here with people often sending funds to family, friends and even strangers in times of need, celebration or crisis. We hope to enhance this by eliminating barriers such as transaction costs, while giving customers a convenient, secure and affordable experience,” he continued.

