There will be no squatters under Jubilee, President Kenyatta promises coast residents

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto today said the Jubilee Administration wants to bring an end to the problem of squatters which many previously powerful politicians exacerbated for political reasons.

The President and his Deputy said they do not want to see any Kenyan, especially in the coastal region, living as a squatter on his or her own land.

They spoke in Shimoni, Kwale County, where local leaders vowed that the residents of the county will overwhelmingly vote for Jubilee to ‘liberate themselves.”

President Kenyatta said the Jubilee Administration has distributed more than 40,000 title deeds in Kwale County alone as part of its action plan to empower Kenyans to own property to enable them create wealth.

“We have issued more than 300,000 title deeds in the coast region. This is the first step in enriching people,” said the President.

The 300,000 coast titles are part of the more than 3.5 million titles deeds that the Jubilee Government has issued in the last four years as part of its pledge to enable Kenyans own land and create wealth.

Speaking when the President presided over the issuing of 1,500 title deeds in Shimoni, Deputy President Ruto said part of the Jubilee Party’s action plan to eradicate poverty was to ensure they dealt with the problem of squatters.

“We do not want squatters in Kenya. The solution is to give people titles for their land,” said the DP.

President Kenyatta also announced that the Government will lift the ban on imports and exports from Shimoni to the Tanzanian island of Pate.

He also announced that plans to build a modern fishing port, that will be the largest of its kind on the Eastern Africa coastline, are at an advanced stage.

“Our people at KPA are finalizing the design works and we will embark on the project soon,” said the President.

The Head of State said the Jubilee Administration has funded the biggest upgrade of the road network in the county since independence.

Some of the roads that have been funded include the Samburu-Kinango-Kwale road, Ukunda-Lungalunga road, Mariakani-Kinango-Lungalunga road and the Vanga-Likoni road.

Governor Salim Mvurya and Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani said the upcoming election will be a watershed moment for the people of Kwale as they demonstrate their independence from ‘contrived propaganda that has always been used to drag down the coastal people’.

“We know where we are going. Those in the opposition have never done anything for us. Now we are getting a port, roads and our people are getting their title deeds,” said Mr Mvurya.

The governor, who dumped the opposition and is seeking re-election on a Jubilee ticket, said it was those currently in the opposition who shortchanged the people of Kwale when they signed away mineral rights without giving due consideration to the interests of residents.

Mr Mwashetani said the August polls will be a turning point for the politics of the coastal region when Kwale will set a trend.

“We are going to vote to liberate ourselves,” said the MP, who has also ditched the opposition for Jubilee.

The rally was also addressed by Kwale women rep Zeinab Chidzuga among other leaders.

The President will later today address a rally in Shimba Hills and Ukunda before proceeding to Mtwapa in the neighboring Kilifi County.

He will later on address another rally in Nyali, Mombasa County.

PSCU