Sports highlights July 18 2017

Swansea sign defender Cian Harries from Coventry

Swansea City have confirmed the signing of defender Cian Harries from Coventry City on a three-year contract. Harries hails from the Coventry’s youth academy where he played 16 games for the senior side last season as the club were relegated to the fourth tier of English football League Two. “I am delighted to be here. My aim in the long term is to play in the Premier League. If I am lucky enough and good enough for the coach to trust me at some stage in the future,that would be a dream come true. But I am going into the development squad and that’s good. I feel it will give me a chance to work on the areas where I need to improve.” he said through Swansea’s website.

Joe Hart passes West Ham medical before loan move

Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart passed his medical at West Ham and is set to complete a season-long loan contract. City coach Pep Guardiola has told Hart that he can find another club after spending last season at Torino. Hart City’s contract will expire in 2019. The deal with West Ham includes an option to make the move permanent. It is expected City will fund part of Hart’s salary. He is set to join West Ham’s squad on their pre-season tour of Austria.