Sports headlines-July 18 2017 Lukaku on target as 10-man Manchester United down Real Salt Lake

Lukaku on target as 10-man Manchester United down Real Salt Lake

Against the stunning backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, Romelu Lukaku scored his debut goal but Manchester United’s evening soured when Antonio Valencia was sent off for scything down Real Salt Lake’s Sebastian Saucedo midway through the second half of the tourists’ 2-1 win at Rio Tinto Stadium.

United’s right-back clattered through the back of Saucedo and after a word with José Mourinho, the referee, Allen Chapman, showed Valencia, who was captaining United’s second half side, the red card.

Mourinho, as might be expected, was not particularly impressed. Earlier, the manager aimed the same emotion directly at Saucedo after his challenge on Juan Mata forced the Spaniard off. While United signed off on a victory – their second of the tour – it will not be a case of all ending well if Mata’s injury proves to be serious.

Man Utd on verge of £40m Perisic deal

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Inter winger Ivan Perisic for a fee of £40.4 million.

The Croatian has been the subject of a lengthy pursuit by Jose Mourinho’s side this summer, but the two clubs have been unable to come to an agreement regarding a transfer fee.

United had initially hoped to use Inter’s desperation to meet Financial Fair Play commitments in order to prise away the 28-year-old for a fee of around £26.4m, but after the Nerazzurri were able to raise the funds elsewhere the Reds lost their leverage.

Kerr banking on Everton experience in Gor’s title hunt

New Gor Mahia boss Dylan Kerr is confident the record Kenyan champions can reclaim the Premier League title from Tusker FC especially with the hunger the club has shown in the two games he has seen them play.

Kerr joined Gor last weekend and watched them lose out on penalties to Bandari in the GOtv Shield, but the performance last Thursday against English Premier League side Everton in a friendly match in Tanzania gives him confidence that the team will do well.

“I think we played really well and showed the world that there is a lot of talent in Kenya. Our first half performance in that match was great, though we went to sleep a bit in the second half. We gave them time and space and when you do that against a team as Everton, you get punished,” the Briton told Capital Sport.