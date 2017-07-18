SportPesa branches into Italian market following 75 per cent acquisition of RCS Gaming

SportPesa, the country’s leading gaming firm, has acquired a 75 per cent stake in RCS Gaming, a licensed gaming operator, thereby marking its entry into the Italian market.
The deal will see RCS Gaming’s licensed Gazzabet.it operation re-branded to SportPesa.
The acquisition of RCS Gaming – which is part of RCS Media Group – was carried out through holding company SportPesa Global.
The newly appointed Chairman of the company in Italy, Adam Beighton, says the acquisition of RCS Gaming will enable rapid expansion in Italy.
“This acquisition also presents new opportunities to showcase to our current and future customers the SportPesa culture,” Beighton said.
Gazzabet.it was a joint online sports betting and casino collaboration between Playtech and RCS Gaming which launched late 2014 but the operation has not gained particularly significant traction in the market.
Italy is the biggest gambling and betting market in Europe with sports betting reaching Sh41.6 billion in 2016.
SportPesa Global Global overseas businesses outside Kenya include Tanzania, South Africa, Isle of Man and the United Kingdom.
SportPesa recently entered the Tanzanian market. In May this year, SportPesa Tanzania entered a five-year partnership deal with Vodacom Premier League titans, Simba SC.
The partnership deal came only three days after the SportPesa services were launched in Tanzania and will commence officially at the start of the 2017/18 season.
SportPesa Director of Administration in Tanzania, Abbas Tarimba made the announcement in a brief address during half-time, making Simba the first club in the country to benefit from the company.
You might also like
Singer Marya Unveils Pregnancy Photo Shoot pics
Colonel Mustapha’s ex girlfriend and Singer Marya is looking forward to being a mummy. “I was in total disbelief when I found out I was pregnant. To date, I am
News highlights-May 24 2017 Three police officers killed in Liboi IED attack
Three police officers killed in Liboi IED attack Three police officers have been killed after their vehicle run over an Improvised Explosive Device in Liboi, a day after Police Headquarters warned
ICT students to benefit from new Samsung 4G-enabled device
Information Communication Technology (ICT) students are set to benefit from the Samsung’s’ Tizen-powered smartphone, Samsung Z2 launched yesterday. The newest device in the Kenyan market gives varsity students freedom
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!