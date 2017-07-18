Sonko, Kenneth step up campaigns to unseat Kidero

Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates have kicked off a 20-day spirited campaign blitz in a bid to oust incumbent Governor Evans Kidero.

Peter Kenneth, Miguna Miguna (Independent) and Senator Mike Sonko (Jubilee Party) are in the race to succeed Kidero (ODM).

Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko and his running mate Polycarp Igathe have swung into action launching a “strategic holdout” campaign as the city race heads to a homestretch.

The duo has split themselves into two teams enabling them to cover more ground. On Monday, the duo toured different parts of the city.

Through the campaigns, Sonko’s team hopes to build momentum and set the pace for their manifesto launch slated for this weekend.

On Monday, Sonko together with his fellow Jubilee candidates, conducted a door-to-door campaign where he sold his development agenda for Nairobi County.

“We urged our supporters to remain peaceful during this electioneering period. Kenya remains our only home regardless of one’s political affiliation, and life will go on after the elections,” Sonko posted on his Facebook page.

Sonko, who is also the sitting Senator of Nairobi, held meetings with Kamukunji Jua-kali groups where he promised to create a conducive environment for their businesses.

He also reached out to his arch rival Peter Kenneth, telling him “To my brother PK- “it’s not too late, we can still work together to transform this city.”

Since last week, Sonko combed through Roysambu, Kasarani, Ruaraka, and the larger Embakasi constituencies as he sought to popularize his candidature.

His running mate Polycard Igathe, who was plucked from the corporate world to join politics, scoured Gikomba Market where his main message was creating new market spaces.

Igathe also visited Dagoretti South constituency where he also interacted with traders and outlined the plans for the area, should they be elected into office.

On the other hand, Independent gubernatorial candidate Peter Kenneth was not left behind as he stepped up his efforts unseat Governor Kidero from City Hall.

Speaking in Ziwani Estate on Monday while on a door to door campaign, Kenneth launched attacks and blamed the incumbent for the outbreak of cholera.

Mr Kenneth said Nairobi is one of the biggest cities in Africa and attracts many visitors and it is unfortunate that it is battling cholera.

The former Gatanga MP blamed the county government, saying it reflects failure to provide proper sanitation services as the disease is caused by poor hygiene.

“In Nairobi, (the) Kidero administration has neglected garbage collection and poor hygienic conditions. Instead of the city being run as a city in the Sun, it is now the city of garbage. The drainage is poor and sewage is just flowing freely,” he said.

Mr Kenneth stated that lack of water and poor garbage disposal as well as infiltration of water cartels in the city are to blame for the outbreak.

He promised to deliver water in all city taps within one year and clear the city of garbage in three months if elected.

Today, Governor Kidero together with NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga will be in Kibra as they seek to consolidate their vote in Nairobi and push for a six piece voting pattern.