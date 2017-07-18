Newspaper summaries-July 18 2017

Daily Nation

Revealed: What to expect on poll day: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and other State agencies have given a glimpse of how August 8 — the election day — will look like. You will still be able to use social media and surf the Internet. These services will not be shut down, contrary to recent rumours, but individuals who use them to incite violence will face the music. The country will probably see its biggest security deployment ever. Some 180,000 security agents will be deployed to all the 40,883 polling stations to secure 19.6 million voters as they elect their leaders.

Cholera claims more lives in Nairobi: Your regular bite of fruit could lead to a cholera infection, doctors warned on Monday, barely 24 hours after two patients died of the disease at Kenyatta National Hospital. At least 50 people were admitted, most of them from diverse parts of Nairobi County. “We have patients from Kileleshwa, Githurai, Kawangware, Pipeline, Mukuru kwa Njenga and Embakasi South,” said a nurse at the hospital’s emergency wing. With patients drawn from all over Nairobi, there seems to be no safe place as the cases are sporadic and not concentrated in one place.

Late presidential running mates turned away: The steering committee of the presidential debates has issued a terse statement over the failure by several presidential candidates’ running mates to attend the first debate. Deputy President William Ruto of the Jubilee Party and Nasa’s Kalonzo Musyoka both failed to turn up for the debate on Monday at Catholic University. Among the fringe candidates, only one running mate, Eliud Muthiora Kariara, attended the debate that continued for 90 minutes as earlier planned. Those who showed up later were denied access into the debating auditorium.

Ballot row: Poll bosses in talks with SA, UK firms: The electoral agency is looking for a new company to replace Al Ghurair in the event its appeal on the presidential ballot paper printing tender does not succeed. Sources said the IEBC officials yesterday identified five firms that could do the work during a crisis meeting yesterday. The Court of Appeal will make its ruling on Thursday. It also emerged IEBC had secured Treasury’s approval to undertake specialised tendering, which eliminates cumbersome procurement procedures, should the commission be required to replace Al Ghurair.

NASA now wants election put off if there is no backup: The National Super Alliance wants the August 8 election postponed in the event that the High Court finds that the electoral commission has not put in place a backup to the electronic system. During the hearing on Monday, the opposition alliance, through its lawyer Paul Mwangi, submitted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has powers under section 55(b) of the Election Act to postpone the date of the election until the system is in place.

Guard fired over Matiang’i demands Sh40 million: A security officer who sued Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for sacking her for asking Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to queue for a security check is now demanding Sh40,987,039. According to fresh documents filed at the Nyeri Labour Relations Court on July 5, Daisy Cherogony is claiming the money from KAA as compensation for alleged wrongful dismissal. She had earlier sought Sh2.4 million for the same reason, arguing that she was not given a hearing prior to her dismissal. In the new amended memorandum of claim, Ms Cherogony says she was employed by KAA on February 17, 2006, as a security warden in job grade 11.

NASA wants polls stopped if electronic voter kits fail: NASA on Monday pushed for postponement of the General Election should the electronic system fail on polling day August 8. The alliance told a three-judge bench the electoral agency has failed to put in place a complementary system as required by law. “They have failed to put in place the complementary system, consult relevant stakeholders or even engage the public to come up with the said system,” NASA lawyer Paul Mwangi said. But in response to the suit, Jubilee Party says NASA “has become an instrument of voter suppression”.

Uhuru, Raila blow billions of shillings in record 850 rallies: D-Day is just three weeks off and President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga have blown untold billions on 850 rallies in 50 days. But who’s counting? The sky’s the limit in Kenya’s most expensive, high-stakes election. The two protagonists and everyone else are splashing money with abandon since Parliament suspended campaign spending caps and all regulations on declared bank accounts, transparency and accountability — that’s for 2022. Uhuru has held 400 rallies and Raila 450 since the IEBC cleared them to run for President on May 29.

Iten road to be renamed Biwott: Two streets in Iten town will be renamed in honour of veteran politician Nicholas Biwott. Biwott died on July 11. He has contributed socially, economically and politically to the growth of Elgeyo Marakwet county. Governor Alex Tolgos said the county will also support plans to give Biwott a heroes send off at his Toot home, Chebior sublocation, near Kaptarakwa centre, Keiyo South, on Thursday. “We will name a street and a road after him because everyone knows his contribution to our county,” the governor said.

KQ rescue plan faces resistance from banks: Some commercial banks that national carrier Kenya Airways owes billions of shillings are holding out against the just-released rescue plan, putting the deal that offers the lenders a substantial stake in the airline at the risk of collapse. The NSE-listed firm has proposed far-reaching turnaround measures that, among other things, imposes major losses on shareholders and creditors, including local banks it owes a total of Sh23 billion. KQ said in a circular to shareholders most of the banks have backed the plan although some are yet to sign up.

Relief for borrowers as CBK maintains rate at 10 per cent: The maximum cost of loans remains unchanged after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Monday retained the base lending rate providing relief for millions of borrowers. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained the benchmark rate at 10 per cent, saying the current monetary policy stance had reduced the threat of money-driven inflation. This came even as banks continue to shy from lending due to the legal caps on borrowing rates.

Number plate hitch heaps losses on used car importers: Nearly 4,000 used vehicles are stuck at the port of Mombasa after their importers failed to secure local number plates needed to operate on Kenyan roads. Motor industry insiders said the country has been experiencing an acute shortage of number plates arising from the manual production at the Kamiti Maximum Prisons. Car Importers Association said the shortage, which is costing them thousands of shillings in demurrage charges at the port, has persisted since September last year. NTSA, the sector regulator, has registered 3,996 units whose number plates are yet to be delivered, importers said.