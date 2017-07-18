News highlights-July 18 2017 Biwott’s memorial service to be held today

Biwott’s memorial service to be held today

A memorial service for the late former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott will be held Tuesday morning at the African Inland Church in Nairobi’s Milimani.

A program released by the family says that Biwott’s body is scheduled to be transported to Elgeyo Marakwet Wednesday ahead of burial on Thursday.

Biwott, who collapsed in his house and died on arrival in hospital, will be buried at his home in Tot village in Chebior sub-location.

The one-time Keiyo South MP and powerful Moi-era Cabinet Minister served in eight ministries and was nicknamed the ‘Total Man.’

Nurses stage city demos, demand President’s intervention

Nurses in the country have petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop his campaigns and address grievances that led to their strike which entered its 43rd day yesterday.

The nurses who staged demonstrations in the city led by the acting Kenya National Union of Nurses Chair, Joseph Ngwasi said the government was not keen on addressing the strike.

The over 26,000 nurses have maintained that it will boycott work until their CBA is implemented.

They say the national government is not justified to detach itself from the ongoing nurses’ strike and accused both national and county governments of playing a blame game which is hurting the health sector as the strike entered the 43rd day.

We will bury you, President Kenyatta tells Al Shabaab over Lamu attacks

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to hunt down and wipe out terrorists causing havoc in Lamu as security agencies continue with a major operation in the coastal county.

The Head of State who spoke at Mpeketoni on Monday said the government will not be kind to any terrorist it apprehends saying the injustices meted on innocent civilians in the recent spate of attacks will be recompensed.

“If anyone has devoted himself to come and disrupt lives and chop off heads of innocent people and kill our security officers, why should I be kind to them? I will also wipe them out,” President Kenyatta warned during a campaign rally.

“I have no apologies to make – none whatsoever. Nobody has the right to take the life of another. No one can make themselves god over others,” he stated.

The aftermath of the Al Shabaab attack on Kenyan officers in Liboi that left 3 officers dead on May 24 2017 (Photo: Robert Kodingo)