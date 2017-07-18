News headlines July 18 2017

There will be no squatters under Jubilee, President Kenyatta promises coast residents

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto today said the Jubilee Administration wants to bring an end to the problem of squatters which many previously powerful politicians exacerbated for political reasons.

The President and his Deputy said they do not want to see any Kenyan, especially in the coastal region, living as a squatter on his or her own land.

They spoke in Shimoni, Kwale County, where local leaders vowed that the residents of the county will overwhelmingly vote for Jubilee to ‘liberate themselves.”

President Kenyatta said the Jubilee Administration has distributed more than 40,000 title deeds in Kwale County alone as part of its action plan to empower Kenyans to own property to enable them create wealth.

“We have issued more than 300,000 title deeds in the coast region. This is the first step in enriching people,” said the President.

The 300,000 coast titles are part of the more than 3.5 million titles deeds that the Jubilee Government has issued in the last four years as part of its pledge to enable Kenyans own land and create wealth.

Speaking when the President presided over the issuing of 1,500 title deeds in Shimoni, Deputy President Ruto said part of the Jubilee Party’s action plan to eradicate poverty was to ensure they dealt with the problem of squatters.

“We do not want squatters in Kenya. The solution is to give people titles for their land,” said the DP.

President Kenyatta also announced that the Government will lift the ban on imports and exports from Shimoni to the Tanzanian island of Pate.

He also announced that plans to build a modern fishing port, that will be the largest of its kind on the Eastern Africa coastline, are at an advanced stage.

Sonko, Kenneth step up campaigns to unseat Kidero

Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates have kicked off a 20-day spirited campaign blitz in a bid to oust incumbent Governor Evans Kidero.

Peter Kenneth, Miguna Miguna (Independent) and Senator Mike Sonko (Jubilee Party) are in the race to succeed Kidero (ODM).

Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko and his running mate Polycarp Igathe have swung into action launching a “strategic holdout” campaign as the city race heads to a homestretch.

The duo has split themselves into two teams enabling them to cover more ground. On Monday, the duo toured different parts of the city.

Through the campaigns, Sonko’s team hopes to build momentum and set the pace for their manifesto launch slated for this weekend.

Since last week, Sonko combed through Roysambu, Kasarani, Ruaraka, and the larger Embakasi constituencies as he sought to popularize his candidature.

His running mate Polycard Igathe, who was plucked from the corporate world to join politics, scoured Gikomba Market where his main message was creating new market spaces.

Igathe also visited Dagoretti South constituency where he also interacted with traders and outlined the plans for the area, should they be elected into office.

On the other hand, Independent gubernatorial candidate Peter Kenneth was not left behind as he stepped up his efforts unseat Governor Kidero from City Hall.

Speaking in Ziwani Estate on Monday while on a door to door campaign, Kenneth launched attacks and blamed the incumbent for the outbreak of cholera.

Mr Kenneth said Nairobi is one of the biggest cities in Africa and attracts many visitors and it is unfortunate that it is battling cholera.

Health Ministry sets up task force to contain Cholera outbreak

The National Government, through the Ministry of Health, has raised concerns over the increasing incidences of food-borne diarrheal poisoning and cholera in different towns and cities in the country, often related to public functions and outsourcing of food.

So far 336 cases with related signs and symptoms; and 3 deaths have been recorded by the Nairobi County since May 2017.

The latest incidence at KICC is being investigated and samples of food water and sewer have been collected from outsourced caterers and taken to the National Public Health Laboratory. The results are expected in the course of next week. The total number of affected persons is being compiled from different private health facilities in the city.

“In order to contain the situation and declare a cholera free country, the Ministry of Health has with immediate effect constituted a taskforce to oversee that the situation is put under control,” said Director of Medical Services Dr Jackson Kioko.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dr Kioko noted that “the constitution of the taskforce is multisectoral and its main task is to respond to the ongoing cholera transmission, so as to kick cholera out of the country.”

The taskforce is expanded to include experts, Ministry of Water and Irrigation, UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO, Red Cross and AMREF among others.

The Director said that similarly, the Ministry has directed the County Health Departments across the Country to inspect all hotels, food eating places and carry out urgent medical examination to all food handlers within 21 days.

The Ministry has also directed a ban on hawking of food within the town and estates forthwith and ensure strict enforcement of this directive, in accordance to the Public Act Cap 242.