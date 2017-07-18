Kerr optimistic of Gor’s ability after Everton match

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has said the Kenyan champions have the ability to be crowned champions at the end of the season.

Kerr joined Gor last weekend and watched them lose out on penalties to Bandari in the GOtv Shield, but the performance last Thursday against English Premier League side Everton in a friendly match in Tanzania gives him confidence that the team will do well.

“I think we played really well and showed the world that there is a lot of talent in Kenya. Our first half performance in that match was great, though we went to sleep a bit in the second half. We gave them time and space and when you do that against a team as Everton, you get punished,” the Briton said in an interview with Capital sport.

K’Ogalo will not be in action this weekend as the league paves way for the GOtv Shield and Kerr sees this as a blessing in disguise as he looks to pass on his philosophy to the players.

“I think from what I saw in the Everton game, I know what to work on. We have a chance to improve as a team and we should be ready in the next two weeks. I have only had a few sessions with the boys and it is really difficult to get to know your players in that short duration,”

“But now we have a lot of time to work. It might take a while before everything works out but just like it happened at Simba, eventually when it takes shape, things will be okay. I will try to get them to my way of thinking and I know I have to do that quickly,” admitted the tactician.

Despite failing to kick a ball over the weekend, Kogalo remained third in the standings with 28 points, only one shy of leaders Ulinzi Stars.