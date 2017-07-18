Is this the fall of Akothee?

A video recently surfaced online showing a woman who resembles singer Akothee, “being helped away by two men while in a worrying state has raised heated debates online with quite a throng of people believing it is Akothee.” Well knowing that Akothee does not shy from the occasional publicity stunt and has attracted a few viral moments in her time as a musician, this could very well be her. But she could be shooting a video, she could be acting, or something of the sort but it does raise some concerns.

In the course of promoting the last of video of hers that caused a stir online, everybody thought that she was getting married. That she had finally unveiled the man who finally won her heart after declaring many times online that it is not easy to tie her down. ‘Yuko Moyoni’ was the song and it was released exactly a year ago. Akothee teased her fans with some pics on social media showing her frolicking in a wedding gown and planting a kiss on a portly white man. Everyone thought that this was her storied ‘baby-daddy.’ It turns out it was just a song and Akothee knew how to get our wheels turning.

This isn’t the first time some stolen pics from a video shoot has misled the blogosphere. Everybody thought Jaguar had unveiled his girlfriend or fiancée during the making of his hit song ‘Kipepeo’. With pictures of the two embracing and playing golf, it was easy to get the wrong idea. More recently, the always-entertaining Willy Paul somehow fooled his fans and observers into thinking that he was married to Jamaican singer Alaine Laughton before they released their unexpected collaboration ‘I Do.’ We should have seen that coming.

The video that has gone viral in only bad ways has fans concerned and the reaction has been mixed. “Aki ni Akothee but she’s not mad..is just emotions..May God give her peace of mind,” wrote one particularly empathetic commenter, “oh my God what happened to her? she is the one,” wrote another. While some held steadfast that she was acting up in the video for a new project that he will be releasing. One fan gave a grave comparison to former boxing champ Conjestina Achieng, “If Its Shooting Then The Guys Would Have Not Moved So Close To Her and Be That Surprised..I Think Someone Is Behind Her Success And Want To Make Take Her Money Like The Former Boxer Conjestina Achieng. Kenyans Hatupendanii Kuona Mwenzako Ame Fanikiwaa.” There is even way to much talk of supernatural things going on. Bottom line is that we wait for Esther Akoth to make her social media comeback.