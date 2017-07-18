Health Ministry sets up task force to contain Cholera outbreak

The National Government, through the Ministry of Health, has raised concerns over the increasing incidences of food-borne diarrheal poisoning and cholera in different towns and cities in the country, often related to public functions and outsourcing of food.

So far 336 cases with related signs and symptoms; and 3 deaths have been recorded by the Nairobi County since May 2017.

The latest incidence at KICC is being investigated and samples of food water and sewer have been collected from outsourced caterers and taken to the National Public Health Laboratory. The results are expected in the course of next week. The total number of affected persons is being compiled from different private health facilities in the city.

“In order to contain the situation and declare a cholera free country, the Ministry of Health has with immediate effect constituted a taskforce to oversee that the situation is put under control,” said Director of Medical Services Dr Jackson Kioko.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dr Kioko noted that “the constitution of the taskforce is multisectoral and its main task is to respond to the ongoing cholera transmission, so as to kick cholera out of the country.”

The taskforce is expanded to include experts, Ministry of Water and Irrigation, UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO, Red Cross and AMREF among others.

The Director said that similarly, the Ministry has directed the County Health Departments across the Country to inspect all hotels, food eating places and carry out urgent medical examination to all food handlers within 21 days.

The Ministry has also directed a ban on hawking of food within the town and estates forthwith and ensure strict enforcement of this directive, in accordance to the Public Act Cap 242.

The government body has called on County Health Departments to ban out-sourcing of food by hotels and other meeting venues from unlicensed or un-inspected premises or individual suppliers who have not met the health requirements. To meet conformance to this directive, any individual or organization wishing to outsource food for any function should notify the relevant County Public Health department 14 days in advance to allow relevant inspections and approvals.

The County Health Departments have also been told to work with relevant water and sewerage companies to map out and repair broken overflowing sewer lines that cause water contamination. This should involve all other stakeholders in order to improve water quality and safety of the consumers. Otherwise, the water vendors operating within the cities/towns must be medically examined and licensed.

Dr Kioko said that for effective management and containment of cholera cases, counties are directed to identify Cholera Treatment Centres(CTS) to contain cholera at the source. Adequate water treatment chemicals and other sanitation consumables have been supplied to Nairobi County and must be issued to members of the community during the dialogue engagement meetings.

“In conclusion, all hotels must maintain adequate sanitation and hygiene in food storage preparation and serving including valid medical certificate of food handlers and the disposal of solid waste. Health Officials will make random spot checks to ensure compliance to this directive. We wish to urge the public that any person presenting with vomiting and diarrhoea should consult the nearest health facility as soon as possible for assistance,” he continued.