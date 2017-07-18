Can Kimanzi Fix Mathare’s Mess?

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title winning coach Francis Kimanzi is running out of time as he works to fix struggling former champion Mathare United.
The former National team, Sofapaka FC, and Tusker FC boss is said to be under duress with pressure on him to turn things around at the club.
“We just need to work on composure in front of the goal and being quicker and aggressive. If we perfect that in the next few fixtures then we can turn tables,” Kimanzi who is
reputed as one of the most qualified local football coaches said.
He says he is not about to give up leading the fight for survival for the bottom-placed side.
“Every team wants to be in a place where you enjoy. When you are at the bottom you have psychological and mental fear,” Kimanzi said.
Mathare who settled for a barren draw with Sony Sugar over the weekend are at the basement of the table with 12 points from 16 matches.
