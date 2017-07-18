Business highlights July 18 2017

Chinese firm nets Ksh13.5billion tender for Isiolo, Garissa power line

China Camc Engineering has won the tender to construct the Ksh13.5 billion to construct the Isiolo- Garissa power transmission line.

The ministry of Energy and petroleum awarded the contract to the Chinese firm that will see the company construct a 285 kilometre high voltage power line between the two towns.

China Camc said in a statement yesterday that they will also build three power substations along the route as agreed in the contact.

The new power line will boost electricity supply in the two towns in Northern Kenya that have for a long time depended on power from thermal generators.

Seasonal rains bump tea auction volumes

Tea sales at the weekly Mombasa tea auction hit a five-month high last week recording sales of 8.3 million kilogrammes, up from 7.96 million kilogrammes the previous week.

The upsurge has been attributed to the short rains experienced across tea production zones in the country since June.

The market prices also increased from Ksh281 per kilogramme to Ksh87 per kilogram, the East Africa Tea Trade Association said.

The increase in global prices and the ongoing rains are a ray of hope to Kenyan tea farmers after the recent prolonged drought led to a significant decline of tea volumes produced.

Climate changes affected tea producing countries globally including India and Singapore, resulting to an 11% drop in tea production globally.