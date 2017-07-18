Business highlights July 18 2017

JKUAT, ICEA in Ksh296 million legal tussle
ICEA Lion Life Assurance Company has sued the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) over the alleged breach of an agreement in the sale of the ICEA building in Nairobi’s central business district.
ICEA claims that while purchasing the building last year, JKUAT had agreed to pay Ksh296 million as VAT for the building.
The varsity did not honour the pledge and has denied the allegations arguing that ICEA has so far failed to produce any documented evidence of the said agreement.
ICEA now risks facing recovery action by the taxman for the unpaid tax which has since grown to Ksh411 million after attracting penalties and interests of 20% each month.
Chinese property firm to build new Mavoko industrial park
Chinese firm Erdemann Property Ltd, is set to construct a new industrial park in Mavoko, Machakos County.
Plans seem to be at an advanced stage after the firm rendered an environment assessment report to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) yesterday.
The Mombasa-Namanga road interchange in Machakos is the proposed construction site for the new business hub.
The park will entail 53 go-downs, a gate house, power services buildings, office block, waste treatment plant, landscaped gardens, drive-ways and parking spaces as well as ancillary facilities.
Nema has invited members of the public to submit oral and written comments on the proposed project.
Naivas to launch mobile shopping app
Chain retailer Naivas will in October roll out a mobile shopping application aimed at propelling the business’ growth.
The retailer, which has over 40 branches across the country, says the moved is also intended to curb the rising cases of fraud that have marred its portal.
Naivas development manager Willy Kimani said they had closed down the portal for upgrading as it was no longer generating revenue.
“We have now partnered with local banks that will directly approve transactions and help in mitigating online fraud” he said.
The retailer expects the digital platform to generate at least five per cent of its revenue once implemented.
