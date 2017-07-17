Start packing because I will be elected Nairobi governor, Sonko tells Raila

Nairobi Jubilee party gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko has sensationally turned down a request by National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to join the opposition with a promise to be fronted as Machakos County gubernatorial candidate.

Speaking in Embakasi East constituency after attending a church service on Sunday, Sonko said he was approached by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka to join their alliance so as to be given direct Wiper ticket to vie for Machakos governor’s seat.

Sonko, who is the current Nairobi Senator, revealed he rejected the offer to be NASA’s Senate candidate in Nairobi insisting he would only have joined the opposition if Kalonzo was the flag bearer.

On Friday during a campaign tour of Nairobi, Odinga claimed if elected President in the August polls, he would resign, should Senator Mike Sonko be elected Governor.

The remarks have opened a can of worms with the flamboyant Senator claiming the NASA flag bearer is bitter after he turned down offers to join the latter’s party.

“Raila should packing because I will be elected governor. He should not dictate on how Nairobians should vote,” Sonko said.

“When we help wananchi we don’t look at their political affliations, religion, ethnic or tribal groupings. We will continue assisting wananchi regardless where they come from,” he added.

Sonko told Raila to concentrate on his presidential campaigns and stop intimidating other leaders saying Kenyans should be allowed to elect leaders of their choice.