Sports highlights-July 17 2017 55,000 turn out to cheer Kenya at Kasarani

55,000 turn out to cheer Kenya at Kasarani

An estimated crowd of over 55,000 cheering fans filled up the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani Stadium for the last day of the IAAF Championships.

The crowd went into a frenzy singing along as the national anthem thundered through the stadium’s public address system after newly crowned world 800 metres girls champion Jackline Wambui had received their medals after leading Kenya to a breath-taking 1-2 sweep.

One could barely hear themselves think as the Kenyan fans who had packed the 60,000 seater capacity sports facility went wild as Wambui engaged her compatriot Lydia Jeruto in some in-house race to the line.

Cheers for Team-Kenya roared around the stadium as the fans and dignitaries including First Lady Margret Kenyatta got involved in the Mexican Wave.

That’s what 65,000 people ready to support #IAAFWorldU18Championships look & sound like. Amazing crowd! Thank you #Kenya! pic.twitter.com/M3kY3m7VaH — Olivier Gers (@oliviergers) 16 July 2017

Bett lights up Kasarani as Kenya finishes 4th

Leonard Kipkemoi Bett lit up a packed Kasarani Stadium when he led compatriot Cleophas Meyan to a 1-2 sweep in the 2000m Boys Steeplechase as Kenya finished fourth overall at the last IAAF World U18 Championships hosted in Nairobi.

Running a tactical race to beat closest challengers Ethiopia, Bett out-sprinted Meyan to cross the line first in 5:32.53.

Meyan bagged silver in a Personal Best of 5:33.07 to ensure the host nation collect a total of 15 medals; 4 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze.

It was Kenya’s eighth victory in the boys’ steeplechase at 10 editions of these championships.

Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer cemented his reputation as the greatest player to grace his sport by lifting a record eighth Wimbledon title with a one-sided victory over Marin Cilic, whose thin hopes of an upset were popped by a blister that troubled his movement and tormented his mind.

It was an afternoon of sustained emotions but scant drama. Federer, a great Wimbledon favourite since winning his first title in 2003, raced through the match in one hour and 41 minutes and dropped only eight games in a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 procession.

This victory meant the Swiss master, who turns 36 next month, surpassed the big-serving American “Pistol” Pete Sampras and the Victorian-era great, William Renshaw, who claimed seven. Staggeringly, Federer also became the first man to win Wimbledon without dropping a set since Bjorn Borg in 1976.