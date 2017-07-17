President Kenyatta to visit 14 counties in one week

President Uhuru Kenyatta is to visit 14 counties in a campaign blitz as he seeks a second term in office, State House Spokesperson, Manoah Esipisu has confirmed. The President, who flew to Mombasa on Sunday, has meet-the-people gatherings planned for Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River and Taita Taveta covering the next three days.

He will then travel to Elgeyo Marakwet to attend the funeral of former cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott, a towering figure in the administration of the second President, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

The President will then campaign in Nairobi, before heading north to the counties of Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo and Samburu, capping a staggering whirlwind sweep through Kenya that will leave him with only a handful of counties to reach out to before elections on 8 August 2017.

The President and Deputy President have already made more than 400 campaign stops meeting residents in more than 40 counties since 29 May 2017 when they handed in their nomination papers.

The President is campaigning on a successful delivery record and on every stop he has outlined the work his administration has done over the past four-and-a-half years. He is making the case that he needs to complete the job after laying down solid foundations and that’s why he needs a second-term.

In the coastal and northern Kenya counties this week, the President will speak to both development and security, highlighting the progress made in the past few years. He will also speak to the risk posed by opponents whose engagement is based primarily on self-interest, which has the potential to undermine the progress.

“The Jubilee manifesto for 2017 lays out the President’s Action Plan to build on the foundation for a strong economy that will deliver more jobs, guarantee prosperity, and lower prices for goods and services for the residents of the region and across Kenya,” said Esipisu.

Today, President Kenyatta will visit the counties of Lamu and Tana River to talk to the residents about his Action Plan as he rallies their support for his re-election to entrench the transformational foundation he has laid in his first term in office.

On Tuesday, President Kenyatta will be in Kwale where his administration has invested huge resources in dam and road construction, installed modern state-of-the-art medical equipment and increased electricity connections to households to accelerate economic activities.

The President will wrap up his tour of the region on Wednesday by visiting the upper coastal county of Taita Taveta.

The President will be in Nairobi on Friday, before heading to the northern counties at the weekend.