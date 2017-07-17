Newspaper summaries-July 17 2017

Daily Nation

The Magufuli effect: Shifting regional politics: Sunday’s endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta by the leader of the Tanzanian Opposition, Mr Edward Lowassa, is just the tip of the iceberg. Below it is a cauldron of diplomatic intrigue, transnational politics and meddling, whose ultimate impact on the relations between the East African Community partners is still a matter of conjecture. One would have expected Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a wily 31-year survivor in the presidency with regional ambitions, to have the biggest influence on the Kenyan election. But no: the most impactful foreign leader on Kenyan politics and this election is President John Pombe Magufuli.

Kenya shines as youth gala ends: Kenya’s Leonard Kipkemoi and Cleophas Kandie upheld Kenya’s dominance in boys 2,000m steeplechase to the last edition of the World Under-18 Championships when they swept to a 1-2 finish on Sunday at Kasarani. The Kenyans hit the front much early to control the race with Kandie going through the 1,000m in 2:49.90 before Kipkemoi took control just before the last water jump. Kandie’s efforts to dig in failed as Kipkemoi stepped on the gas to win in 5 minutes and 32.52 seconds for Kenya’s seventh title over the distance.

Kenya tops world’s spam scam targets: Kenyan mobile phone subscribers rank highest in the list of potential victims of scammers besides receiving many unwanted calls. Findings of the latest survey by caller identity device provider Truecaller, reported in the Truecaller Insights Special Report: The Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls, also showed that telephone etiquette has remained low amid an expanding mobile phone subscriber base. South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt were in the top 10 of spam calls received. Conmen have been making a kill from Kenyans through scam calls.

We are ready for you: Over the past few weeks, national security units have shipped in massive equipment such as crowd-control vehicles, guns and tear gas to deal with any mass protests after August 8 elections. The timing and the type of hardware being shipped in point to an assessment by the security forces that there could be violence after the announcement of the results of another hotly-contested election. That security forces will not leave anything to chance is attested by the ongoing training of security personnel in Embakasi, Nairobi, in rescue operations and crowd control using the latest technology and methods.

Raila: We’re set to block poll rigging: NASA leaders took their campaigns to Nyamira yesterday with just three weeks to the elections. Presidential candidate Raila Odinga said they had come up with a strategy to guard against rigging and ensure high turnout in their strongholds. Raila, who was flanked by Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, held rallies in four constituencies. The team told residents they were sure of victory in the August 8 General Election. However, Raila said winning the next elections was a collective responsibility and called on residents to turn out in large numbers.

Teachers use charcoal to write as shortage of learning materials persists: Learning is yet to resume in several schools in insecurity-prone parts of Baringo County even as Form Four and Class Eight candidates prepare for their national exams. With only a few months to the KCPE and KCSE examinations, uncertainty has gripped learners in different schools where learning was paralysed as a result of banditry attacks that started early this year. The lack of books and other stationery in the school poses a major challenge to the teachers and pupils.

Raila battles to seal ‘rigging’ loopholes: OPPOSITION chief Raila Odinga is going all out to seal all possible rigging loopholes he believes could deny him “a third victory” in a do-or-die rematch with President Uhuru Kenyatta. In what is probably his last stab at the top job, Raila has engaged in an unrelenting and complex in-and-out of court battle to eliminate all possible electoral theft, 21 days to the epic polls. Away from the public glare, Raila and his NASA brigade have written tens of letters to the IEBC chiefs, seeking assurances that the election will be tamper-proof.

El Maawy bodyguard’s body found badly burnt: The body of bodyguard Ayub Ndoloni, who was with Public Works PS Mariam El Maawy when a group of over 30 armed suspected al Shabaab militants hijacked their vehicle at Milihoi, Lamu West, on Thursday has been found. The AP officer’s badly burnt body was found in the forest near the scene of the attack on Saturday at 10am by officers conducting a security operation. Lamu county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said the body was taken to the Mpeketoni Subcounty Hospital mortuary.

Keiyo elders plan hero’s send-off for Biwott: Former Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott will be buried on Thursday at his Toot village home in Elgeyo Marakwet. Elders are preparing to give him a hero’s send-off. The elders, who met in Eldoret, said Biwott had unmatched leadership qualities and as such would be buried with the highest respect from his Keiyo community, which he served as MP for almost three decades. President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto will attend the burial.

Munga fails to stop Mauritian lender’s bankruptcy suit: Equity Bank chairman Peter Munga has lost his bid to dismiss a bankruptcy petition that a Mauritian private equity fund filed accusing him of refusing to repay a $590,000 (Sh60.7 million) loan advanced to his company four years ago. Mr Munga’s quest to dislodge the petition suffered a fatal blow when the judge allowed African Seed Investment Fund LLC’s case to proceed, arguing that the Equity chairman did not produce enough evidence to dispute the Mauritian fund’s claim.

ERC defends new billing system: Energy sector regulator ERC has defended Kenya’s electricity billing regime that uses the cost of living measure in the United States to compute consumer charges. The Energy Regulatory Commission’s response came after the inflation charge that Kenyan homes and businesses pay in electricity bills hit an all-time high, amounting to a Sh323 million burden. The charge, which is pegged on Kenya’s inflation rate and that of the United States, rose 8.3 per cent to Sh0.39 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of power consumed in July.

Jamii signals mobile cash entry with Faiba Money: Jamii Telecom has applied to register trademarks for payments and mobile money services, signalling plans of venturing into this lucrative segment of the telecom business. The June 2017 edition of the Industrial Property Journal shows that Jamii Telecom, which operates the Faiba brand, has applied for five new trademarks including Faiba Money, Faiba Mobile and Faiba Pay. Jamii Telecom chairman Joshua Chepkwony in an interview said the company is moving to protect its brand through the new trademarks.