News highlights July 17 2017

Internet will not be shut during August polls, CAK promises

The government has ruled out undertaking an internet shutdown during the election period as it assured that all security systems are in place to prevent a violence breakout.

Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General Francis Wangusi today said that it is unlikely that it will shut down the internet during the poll process despite noting there has been an influx of hate messages on the platform.

Speaking during an election preparedness meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, the CAK boss noted that all outlets were being closely monitored by scavenging on words likely to lead to incitement.

“All platforms are under watch from telecommunication, media and social media. Don’t think you can avatar yourself without us physically tracking you,” he said.

Wangusi warned political parties and media houses against releasing election results from their independent parallel tallying centres, noting that the mandate fell solely on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He added that the CAK was engaging with Facebook and other social media platforms to ensure hateful accounts are brought down in the era of fake news.

“We have put sufficient infrastructure to ensure electronic voting takes place and are talking to operators to maintain high quality transmissions,” he added.

He noted that three telecom operators will transmit the IEBC poll results as he asked parallel tallying centres to announce outcomes after the electoral agency has done so.

Start packing because I will be elected Nairobi governor, Sonko tells Raila

Nairobi Jubilee party gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko has sensationally turned down a request by National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to join the opposition with a promise to be fronted as Machakos County gubernatorial candidate.

Speaking in Embakasi East constituency after attending a church service on Sunday, Sonko said he was approached by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka to join their alliance so as to be given direct Wiper ticket to vie for Machakos governor’s seat.

Sonko, who is the current Nairobi Senator, revealed he rejected the offer to be NASA’s Senate candidate in Nairobi insisting he would only have joined the opposition if Kalonzo was the flag bearer.

On Friday during a campaign tour of Nairobi, Odinga claimed if elected President in the August polls, he would resign, should Senator Mike Sonko be elected Governor.

The remarks have opened a can of worms with the flamboyant Senator claiming the NASA flag bearer is bitter after he turned down offers to join the latter’s party.

“Raila should packing because I will be elected governor. He should not dictate on how Nairobians should vote,” Sonko said.

“When we help wananchi we don’t look at their political affliations, religion, ethnic or tribal groupings. We will continue assisting wananchi regardless where they come from,” he added.

Sonko told Raila to concentrate on his presidential campaigns and stop intimidating other leaders saying Kenyans should be allowed to elect leaders of their choice.

President Kenyatta to visit 14 counties in one week

President Uhuru Kenyatta is to visit 14 counties in a campaign blitz as he seeks a second term in office, State House Spokesperson, Manoah Esipisu has confirmed. The President, who flew to Mombasa on Sunday, has meet-the-people gatherings planned for Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River and Taita Taveta covering the next three days.

He will then travel to Elgeyo Marakwet to attend the funeral of former cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott, a towering figure in the administration of the second President, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

The President will then campaign in Nairobi, before heading north to the counties of Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo and Samburu, capping a staggering whirlwind sweep through Kenya that will leave him with only a handful of counties to reach out to before elections on 8 August 2017.

The President and Deputy President have already made more than 400 campaign stops meeting residents in more than 40 counties since 29 May 2017 when they handed in their nomination papers.

The President is campaigning on a successful delivery record and on every stop he has outlined the work his administration has done over the past four-and-a-half years. He is making the case that he needs to complete the job after laying down solid foundations and that’s why he needs a second-term.

In the coastal and northern Kenya counties this week, the President will speak to both development and security, highlighting the progress made in the past few years. He will also speak to the risk posed by opponents whose engagement is based primarily on self-interest, which has the potential to undermine the progress.

“The Jubilee manifesto for 2017 lays out the President’s Action Plan to build on the foundation for a strong economy that will deliver more jobs, guarantee prosperity, and lower prices for goods and services for the residents of the region and across Kenya,” said Esipisu.

Today, President Kenyatta will visit the counties of Lamu and Tana River to talk to the residents about his Action Plan as he rallies their support for his re-election to entrench the transformational foundation he has laid in his first term in office.

On Tuesday, President Kenyatta will be in Kwale where his administration has invested huge resources in dam and road construction, installed modern state-of-the-art medical equipment and increased electricity connections to households to accelerate economic activities.

The President will wrap up his tour of the region on Wednesday by visiting the upper coastal county of Taita Taveta.