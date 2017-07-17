News highlights-July 17 2017 Presidential running mates’ debate set for today

News highlights-July 17 2017 Presidential running mates’ debate set for today
July 17, 2017 38 Views

Presidential running mates’ debate set for today

Even as the country is shaping up for the first ever presidential running mate debates scheduled for Monday, July 17, Kenyans have already narrowed the race down to a two-horse race just as in the presidential contest.

In a move meant to help Kenyans make an informed choice in August 8th polls, eight presidential running mates are set to face-off on Monday in a public debate.

READ ALSO: Abduba Dida loses petition to stop presidential debates

The stage constructed at CUEA Karen for Presidential Debate set for Monday July 24 (Photo: Linus Kaikai)

The eight presidential running mates expected to participate in the debate are: Emmanuel Nzai, Eliud Kariara, Miriam Mutua, Moses Marango, Orina Momanyi, Titus Ng’etuny, Kalonzo Musyoka and Deputy President William Ruto.

However, the Presidential Strategic Communications director Dennis Itumbi posted a tweet saying that DP Ruto will be joining his Jubilee Party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta on the campaign trail.

Mr Itumbi said that the Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa will represent the DP in the battle of the running mates.

UhuRuto resume Coast offensive as NASA covers Homa Bay

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto continue their campaigns at the Coast as the National Super Alliance turns its attention to Homa Bay.

The teams move forward with their campaigns under the shadow of political intolerance witnessed last week.

READ ALSO: Sports highlights-July 17 2017 55,000 turn out to cheer Kenya at Kasarani

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his deputy William Ruto address a political rally in Kabartonjo on July 9 2017 (Photo: PSCU)

NASA faced a hail of stones as they campaigned in Thika while Deputy President Ruto was shouted down while campaigning in Kisumu.

Acts which have elicited strong condemnation from the various party leaderships and from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission not to mention religious leaders and professional bodies.

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses residents of Kiambu County during his campaign tour on July 12 (Photo: NASA Kenya)

Kidero bans unlicensed water tankers after suspected cholera outbreak

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has put a ban on all unlicensed water tankers distributing water in the city. The move follows a suspected cholera outbreak that left dozens of people admitted to various hospitals including government officials.

Kidero has also asked Nairobi residents to be vigilant on what they consume and to look out for hygiene to prevent a further spread of the suspected disease.

READ ALSO: Nairobi cholera outbreak may have originated in Western Kenya

A water tanker

“We have so far identified 336 cases of cholera where one person has died. The incidences are not confined to the informal settlements only as they have also affected residents from high-income areas.”

 

Weston Hotel, along Lang’ata Road. A cholera outbreak was been reported at the hotel where some guests, including doctors, were attending a science conference on June 22 2017 (Photo: Business Today)

Previous Sports highlights-July 17 2017 55,000 turn out to cheer Kenya at Kasarani
Next Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere-blue carpet
Tags 2017 electionCholera outbreakDP Wiliam RutoNairobi CountyNairobi Governor Evans KideroNASAopposition Chief Raila OdingaPresident Uhuru KenyattaPresidential running mates’ debate
Category LatestNewsPolitics

You might also like

Business highlights May 31 2016
Business 0 Comments

Business highlights May 31 2016

NCA, Savannah Cement ink deal on contractors’ training The National Construction Authority (NCA) and cement manufacturer, Savannah Cement, on Tuesday signed a pact to jointly advance technical training programmes for

Latest 0 Comments

DPO Group merges with PayGate to speed up, secure online payment services

Some online businesses such as Jumia and Konga in Nigeria and Kilimall in Kenya have turned to the use of delivery motorbikes to reduce lead times and thus the cost

Latest 0 Comments

Health CS jets to Canada

 The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Cleopa Mailu has left for Canada to attend the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. President Uhuru

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply