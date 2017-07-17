News highlights-July 17 2017 Presidential running mates’ debate set for today

Presidential running mates’ debate set for today

Even as the country is shaping up for the first ever presidential running mate debates scheduled for Monday, July 17, Kenyans have already narrowed the race down to a two-horse race just as in the presidential contest.

In a move meant to help Kenyans make an informed choice in August 8th polls, eight presidential running mates are set to face-off on Monday in a public debate.

The eight presidential running mates expected to participate in the debate are: Emmanuel Nzai, Eliud Kariara, Miriam Mutua, Moses Marango, Orina Momanyi, Titus Ng’etuny, Kalonzo Musyoka and Deputy President William Ruto.

However, the Presidential Strategic Communications director Dennis Itumbi posted a tweet saying that DP Ruto will be joining his Jubilee Party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta on the campaign trail.

Mr Itumbi said that the Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa will represent the DP in the battle of the running mates.

UhuRuto resume Coast offensive as NASA covers Homa Bay

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto continue their campaigns at the Coast as the National Super Alliance turns its attention to Homa Bay.

The teams move forward with their campaigns under the shadow of political intolerance witnessed last week.

NASA faced a hail of stones as they campaigned in Thika while Deputy President Ruto was shouted down while campaigning in Kisumu.

Acts which have elicited strong condemnation from the various party leaderships and from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission not to mention religious leaders and professional bodies.

Kidero bans unlicensed water tankers after suspected cholera outbreak

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has put a ban on all unlicensed water tankers distributing water in the city. The move follows a suspected cholera outbreak that left dozens of people admitted to various hospitals including government officials.

Kidero has also asked Nairobi residents to be vigilant on what they consume and to look out for hygiene to prevent a further spread of the suspected disease.

“We have so far identified 336 cases of cholera where one person has died. The incidences are not confined to the informal settlements only as they have also affected residents from high-income areas.”