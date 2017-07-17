Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere-blue carpet

Winter is finally here and with it comes loads of inspirational looks as portrayed on the show’s seventh season premiere blue carpet last week. Although almost everyone dies in the sixth season, we expect the few surviving ladies to uphold the stylish medieval fashion. Here are the ladies of Westeros on the red carpet as we wait to see them in action.
Sansa Stark
Missandei
Arya Stark
Obara Sand
Ellaria Sand
Brienne of Tarth
You might also like
Top stories from X News global partners
The Guardian Trump violated Cuba embargo in 1998 business venture, report claims: The Clinton campaign on Thursday attacked Donald Trump over reports of an historic violation of the Cuba embargo,
4,000 new CDS accounts opened as more Kenyans warm up to capital market investments
A total of 4,608 new Central Depository System (CDS) accounts were opened in Q1/2016, compared to 6,843 new accounts opened in the quarter ending December 2015, indicating that more Kenyans
Sports highlights May 25 2017
Kipchoge not in London squad Daniel Wanjiru and Edna Kiplagat are expected to lead the Kenyan team of nine athletes to the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, August. More
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!