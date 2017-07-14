Wavinya survives latest onslaught to eject her from Machakos race

Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti will feature in the August election after surviving yet another attempt to lock her out of the race.

The Court of Appeal today dismissed an appeal challenging her candidature that had been granted by the High Court, terming the suit as merit lacking.

In the ruling, the three judge bench of Judges Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamilla Mohammed quashed the appeal by Wamunyu MCA Kyalo Kyuli, making the Wiper candidate eligible to compete in the August polls.

The ward representative had sought the audience of the appellate court in a move aimed at barring Wavinya from contesting the county boss job on grounds that she was a member of two political parties, Wiper and Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU).

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had her locked out of the race on the said anomaly.

The electoral agency was however stopped in its tracks after High Court Judge George Odunga said that the IEBC Dispute Tribunal had no powers to nullify the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that had initially cleared her to vie for the seat on the Wiper ticket.

Kyuli had asked the tribunal to nullify Wavinya’s nomination and revoke the certificate awarded to her by Wiper.

In his petition, he argued that she had ditched her CCU party for Wiper on April 6, 2017, a day after the party-hopping window had been shut by the courts.

The High Court had ruled that no party hopping should be allowed after April 5, 2017.

Wavinya is now set on a titanic contest as she aims to unseat incumbent Alfred Mutua, who is vying on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket.