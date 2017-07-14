Sports Highlights July 14 2017

Man City close to signing Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker

Manchester City are almost done signing Tottenham and England defender Kyle Walker. Walker who joined Tottenham from Sheffield United in 2009, will undergo a medical test and complete the transfer today following an agreement worth ksh 5.9B between the two clubs. He will travel with City on Monday to start their tour of the USA. The club are also keen to conclude a reported £40m deal for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy before they depart.

Dani Ceballos signed by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have signed midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Betis. Ceballos, the winner of player of European Under-21 Championship tournament award signed a six-year contract after James Rodriguez left for Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal earlier this week. Rivals Barcelona missed out of signing the youngster, who in the past was linked with a Liverpool move. Ceballos appeared in 105 games for Betis, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists. He becomes Real’s second signing of the summer after Theo Hernandez joined from Atletico Madrid for ksh 2.9B.