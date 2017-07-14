Sports highlights-July 14 2017 Everton down hard-fighting Gor in friendly

Everton down hard-fighting Gor in friendly

Wayne Rooney announced his return to Everton in Emphatic fashion scoring the opening goal as the Blues beat Kenyan giants Gor Mahia 2-1 in a pre-season friendly match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.

Kieran Dowell hit the winner with another well taken effort in the second half as the Merseyside club began their preparations for the new season with a win.

READ ALSO: Gor excited to face Rooney in Everton friendly

Ronald Koeman fielded two different sides in either half with Gor also making almost wholesome changes periodically as the half progressed. It was the second Everton team that injected pace into the game and should have had more goals.

Clearly, though Rooney’s goal might have stolen the show for the first half, an overzealous fan picked up as much highlight when he raced into the pitch in the 21st minute only to hug the scorer of the mercurial goal; Rooney.

A Manchester United hugging Wayne Rooney during Everton’s match in Tanzania on July 14 2017

Standards for IAAF World U18 very high- Coe

IAAF chief Lord Sebastian Coe on Thursday gave the most positive verdict over the ongoing World U18 Championships at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

“The competitions are very impressive and the standards are very high,” said Lord Coe at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where the global track and field events entered their second day.

READ ALSO: Nairobi welcomes the world as IAAF U-18 championships kick off

President Uhuru Kenyatta greets Sebastian Coe, President of IAAF-U18 Youth Championships 2017 ahead of the event’s kick off on July 12 (Photo: PSCU)

Lord Coe, who has been in the country since Sunday overseeing preparations for the championships, was full of praise for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for putting in place a splendid competition.

Ajax player suffers permanent brain damage after collapse

A delightful character, the news the 20-year-old suffered severe brain damage after collapsing during a friendly has stunned the Dutch club

Ajax and Dutch football had been shaking as they awaited news on the health of Abdelhak Nouri in the days after his collapse on Saturday. But, when confirmed that the 20 year old has suffered serious and permanent brain damage on Thursday, the football world trembled with them.

READ ALSO: Sports headlines-May 24 2017 Do-or-die affair for Man United in Europa League final

Nouri Abdelhak of Ajax reacts during a friendly match between Hamburger SV and Ajax Amsterdam at Gloria Sports Center on January 9, 2016 in Belek, Turkey. (Photo: Getty Images)

Nouri’s cardiac arrhythmia during the friendly against Werder Bremen has come as a horrible shock, summed up by Edwin van der Sar as “the worst possible news we could get”.

 

 

 

