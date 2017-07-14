Newspaper summaries-July 14 2017

Daily Nation

Rooney given a taste of Gor: Despite putting up a brave and impressive show throughout, Gor Mahia on Thursday ended up losing 2-1 to English Premier League side Everton in a friendly match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The contest however provided a befitting return for England captain Wayne Rooney, who was making his second debut for Everton after spending the past 13 years at Manchester United, after he struck a stunning beauty to open the scoring in the 34th minute. The lead didn’t last long though as Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge levelled the scores with a bullet header three minutes later.

Raila runs into hostile crowds: National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga on Thursday cut short his campaigns in President Kenyatta’s Kiambu backyard, after hostile crowds at various stopovers heckled and stoned his motorcade. Police in Thika town deployed tear gas and fired live bullets to disperse rowdy youths who hurled stones at Mr Odinga’s motorcade after a confrontation ensued between his supporters and those of Jubilee. Trouble started when part of the crowd began chanting Jubilee slogans, occasionally interrupting the Nasa presidential candidate’s speeches, angering some of his handlers who started chasing them away, armed with wooden sticks.

3 dead, PS shot in Shabaab attack: Three people were Thursday killed and Public Works Principal Secretary Maryam El Maawy injured in an attack by Al-Shabaab. Ms Maawy was shot in the shoulder and legs after being abducted in Milihoi, on the Mpeketoni-Lamu road. The Kenya Defence Forces and General Service Unit rescued her and rushed her to Mpeketoni Hospital. She was later moved to Manda Airbase awaiting transfer to Nairobi. Among those killed was a police officer guarding the PS. The other two were civilians in a lorry that was also hijacked by the attackers before being released later.

How special forces freed PS captured by Al Shabaab: Elite security forces Thursday rescued Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El-Maawy from suspected Al Shabaab militants who had taken her captive in a remote part of the volatile Lamu County. Officers from the Kenya Defence Force (KDF), the General Service Unit, and the Administration Police rescued the PS about 45 minutes after she and five other top government officials were kidnapped by the gunmen at Milihoi along the Lamu-Mpeketoni highway. At least four security officers, including Ms El-Maawy’s driver, were killed in the operation following the 3pm abductions.

Why Kisumu MCAs were on last minute spending spree: A report by the Controller of Budget might explain why members of Kisumu County Assembly were on a spending frenzy weeks before the curtains fell on their term. The County Governments Budget Implementation Review for Half Year 2016-2017 shows that the assembly had underutilised most of the funds allocated to it in the first half of the 2016-2017 financial year. This was despite a significant increase in expenditure on foreign trips by over 50 per cent by both the county executives and the assembly, which stood at Sh95.02 million.

NASA chiefs condemn political intolerance: Opposition chiefs Thursday called for tolerance as they took their campaigns to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bedrock of Murang’a and Kiambu counties. However, NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama had a rough time selling their agenda to the electorate at Kenol in Thika town and in Githurai. Residents heckled the leaders as they tried to address them in Thika town. The situation almost got out of hand as supporters of NASA and Jubilee Party engaged police in running battles. The police had a hard time separating the two groups.

Gunshots as police rescue Raila in Thika: Gunshots rent the air and teargas was lobbed as NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga was forced to abandon his rally and flee Thika town yesterday. Residents, armed with stones and rungus, heckled Raila before they started throwing stones at him and his entourage. Police in Thika town were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse a rowdy crowd that had started pelting stones at Raila’s car, forcing the NASA leader to leave the town, where he had just started to make his address. This was the second time Raila was forced to cut short his address.

Al Shabaab abducts PS, kills two guards in Lamu: Two people have been confirmed dead after suspected al Shabaab militias pounced on them at Milihoi area on the Lamu-Mpeketoni highway. The two were killed shortly after the militias hijacked a Pajero carrying Housing and Public Works PS Mariam Maawy and a lorry at around 3pm yesterday. They were driven into the Boni Forest. The PS with four occupants of the vehicle were rescued by KDF soldiers patrolling the area.

Uhuru, Ruto call for peace in honour of Nkaissery: President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto have urged Kenyans to maintain peace before, during and after the August 8 General Election. The duo urged Kenyans to be tolerant of one another and maintain peace in the run-up to the polls. They spoke during the memorial service of the late Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery at the Nairobi Baptist Church yesterday. The President said the country should remain peaceful irrespective of who emerges victorious. He urged Kenyans to emulate Nkaissery’s passion of ensuring the election is free and fair.

Nakumatt financial woes hit Gold Crown tea sales: Nakumatt has filtered into the market, affecting movement of premium tea brands, Gold Crown Beverages said yesterday. Peter Kimanga, a Gold Crown director, said sales of their 27 health and wellness products had “gone down remarkably” since the retailer started experiencing financial problems. However, he said the firm’s flagship brands Kericho Gold and Baraka Chai have not been affected much since they are well stocked in other outlets. But Mr Kimanga expressed optimism that since the products had been introduced into the market, they would get other suppliers to distribute them.

Saturday M-Pesa upgrade outage to last four hours: The M-Pesa upgrade scheduled for Saturday night will now cause a four-hour outage of the mobile money service and not 11 as the telecommunications firm had earlier announced. The phased upgrade, which will see new M-Pesa features added and some functions automated, began on June 30. It will also reduce the need for customers to make requests at its call centre. It is the third major M-Pesa upgrade in the 10-year existence of the pioneering mobile money service.

Unga tycoon sees blackmail in debt suit: American bulk grain handler Cargill has been accused of attempting to recover a Sh520 million debt that flour milling tycoon Diamond Hasham Lalji guaranteed his companies more than one year before it is due and in breach of a settlement plan agreed when the deal was signed, a Nairobi court has been told. Mr Lalji says the guarantee he offered Premier Flour Mills, Maize Milling Company and Milling Corporation of Kenya for the supply of maize is due for settlement in June 30, 2018 in line with a deal he signed with Cargill.