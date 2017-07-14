News highlights July 14 2017

Former Transport CS Kamau off the hook in graft charge

Former Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau today breathed a sigh of relief after the Court of Appeal terminated criminal proceedings against him.

The appellate court dropped graft and abuse of office charges levelled against Kamau terming them as illegal and founded on a technicality.

Kamau was accused of facilitating the pilferage of public funds by colluding with a contractor to unprocedurally change the design of a road in Bungoma County.

Judges Milton Makhandia, William Ouko and Kathurima M’inoti ordered the prosecution be stopped on grounds the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was not properly constituted when it investigated the former CS and recommended his prosecution.

EACC alleges Kamau flouted laid-down procurement rules in a Sh33 million contract on the design of the Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia Road in a deal awarded to Engiconsult Consulting Engineers.

Kamau lodged several appeals at the court to stop the criminal case against him arguing the evidence used to charge him was being compiled by an illegal body.

In June 2015, the former CS was charged with abuse of office and failure to follow with the procurement laws. The former CS pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

The engineer was among Cabinet Secretaries purged from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet in 2015 for corruption allegations levelled against them.

The minister, who was ranked among the best CS’s, was outed alongside Kazungu Kambi (Labour), Charity Ngilu (Lands), Felix Koskei (Agriculture) and Davies Chirchir (Energy) for various graft charges.

Wavinya survives latest onslaught to eject her from Machakos race

Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti will feature in the August election after surviving yet another attempt to lock her out of the race.

The Court of Appeal today dismissed an appeal challenging her candidature that had been granted by the High Court, terming the suit as merit lacking.

In the ruling, the three judge bench of Judges Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamilla Mohammed quashed the appeal by Wamunyu MCA Kyalo Kyuli, making the Wiper candidate eligible to compete in the August polls.

The ward representative had sought the audience of the appellate court in a move aimed at barring Wavinya from contesting the county boss job on grounds that she was a member of two political parties, Wiper and Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU).

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had her locked out of the race on the said anomaly.

The electoral agency was however stopped in its tracks after High Court Judge George Odunga said that the IEBC Dispute Tribunal had no powers to nullify the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that had initially cleared her to vie for the seat on the Wiper ticket.

Kyuli had asked the tribunal to nullify Wavinya’s nomination and revoke the certificate awarded to her by Wiper.