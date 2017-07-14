News highlights-July 14 2017 Former TJRC Chairman Bethwel Kiplagat passes on

News highlights-July 14 2017 Former TJRC Chairman Bethwel Kiplagat passes on
July 14, 2017 28 Views

Former TJRC Chairman Bethwel Kiplagat passes on

Former Chairman of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) Bethuel Kiplagat has died at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness.

The long serving ambassador died at 3am this morning with family confirming his body has been taken to the Lee Funeral Home.

His death becomes the fourth of a high profile personality within a month after those of former Laikipia Senator GG Kariuki, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and fomer Moi Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott.

READ ALSO: News highlights July 13-Nkaissery, GG Kariuki to be eulogised at memorial services

A file photo of Bethuel Kiplagat when he was questioned by TJRC commissioners on the Wagalla massacare

Kiplagat served in numerous government portfolios as a diplomat including as Kenya’s ambassador to France, high commissioner to Britain, and permanent secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1978 to 1991 in retired President Daniel arap Moi’s administration.

He also served as Kenya’s special envoy to the Somalia peace process from 2003 to 2005 and headed the board of the African Medical and Research Foundation from 1991 to 2003.

But Kiplagat was perhaps best known for his tenure at the helm of TJRC where he served for ttwo stints as chairman from 2009 to November 2010 and in 2012.

Court of Appeal to hear IEBC plea on presidential ballot tender today

The Court of Appeal will today hear the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s appeal against retendering for the printing of the presidential ballot papers.

The High Court having last week Friday quashed the tender awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing on the grounds that there was no public participation.

READ ALSO: Court of Appeal to hear IEBC plea over presidential ballot tender cancellation on Friday

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets with a delegation from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to Nairobi in October last year led by Chairman Majid Al Ghurair

Reasoning the IEBC has taken issue with given it was a single sourced tender.

It also maintains that it is too late in the day, 24 days to the General Election, to retender.

The National Super Alliance which moved to court in the first instance to challenge the tender award to Al Ghurair has on its part filed a cross appeal, challenging the portion of the High Court ruling that found their claims of improper association between the printing firm and President Uhuru Kenyatta unsubstantiated.

5 security forces killed in operation to free PS from Al Shabaab

Five security personnel were killed on Thursday in an operation to free Miriam El Maawy, the Principal Secretary for Public Works who had been abducted by Al Shabaab terrorists, police sources said.

El Maawy was abducted at Milihoi on the Mpeketoni-Lamu road at about 4 pm, leading to a major security operation.

READ ALSO: State begins airstrikes against Al Shabaab in Lamu’s Boni forest

Public Works PS Mariam Maawy outside Huduma Centre in Lamu Island moments after addressing a LAPSSET public participation meeting. She later left for Witu to meet Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa and victims of al Shabaab attacks, only to be abducted at 3pm on July 13. (Photo: The Star Kenya)

Maawy was rescued when the car she was in lost control and rolled while speeding towards the border with Somalia.

It caught fire killing his driver and bodyguard while the PS sustained injuries. She was airlifted to Nairobi on THursday night after receiving emergency treatment in Lamu having suffered injuries on both legs and hip.

But a gunfight broke out between the kidnappers and security forces, during which four police or military personnel were killed along with Maawy’s bodyguard, a senior police officer told AFP.

The aftermath of the Al Shabaab attack on Kenyan officers in Liboi that left 3 officers dead on May 24 2017 (Photo: Robert Kodingo)

 

Category News

