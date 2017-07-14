Former TJRC Chairman Bethwel Kiplagat passes on

Former Chairman of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) Bethuel Kiplagat has died at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness.

The long serving ambassador died at 3am this morning with family confirming his body has been taken to the Lee Funeral Home.

His death becomes the fourth of a high profile personality within a month after those of former Laikipia Senator GG Kariuki, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and fomer Moi Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott.

Kiplagat served in numerous government portfolios as a diplomat including as Kenya’s ambassador to France, high commissioner to Britain, and permanent secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1978 to 1991 in retired President Daniel arap Moi’s administration.

He also served as Kenya’s special envoy to the Somalia peace process from 2003 to 2005 and headed the board of the African Medical and Research Foundation from 1991 to 2003.

But Kiplagat was perhaps best known for his tenure at the helm of TJRC where he served for ttwo stints as chairman from 2009 to November 2010 and in 2012.