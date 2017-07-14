Beyonce shares first photo of twins, tops Billboard earnings

Beyonce took to Instagram last night to share the first photo of her twins with husband JAY-Z, confirming that their names are Sir and Rumi Carter. Draped in purple with a blue veil, in front of a floral backdrop that recalled her bombshell pregnancy announcement, Queen Bey also revealed the twins’ official birthday, stating the the photo was “1 month today,” which would mean they were born on June 13. On Wednesday this week, Beyonce was spotted out for the first time since giving birth, enjoying dinner with JAY-Z at Nobu in Malibu, California. Meanwhile, Beyoncé reigns supreme on Billboard’s list for top earning artists in 2016, raking in $62.1 million last year, largely thanks to her blockbuster Formation World Tour. Queen Bey jumped up from not being on the list in the previous year, while between album cycles, to first — though that should come as know surprise given the 35-year-old artist’s critically acclaimed and highly personal Lemonade visual album. Just Bey-low on the list are Guns ‘N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen respectively, who both notched just north of $42 million, almost entirely through touring.
