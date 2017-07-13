Uhuru: Jubilee has delivered development in Raila’s heartland

President Uhuru Kenyatta says he has commissioned projects worth billions of shillings in the Nyanza Counties of Homa Bay and Kisumu, adding that Jubilee has delivered development in the opposition heartland.

The projects commissioned were the Ahero-Kisii 84 kilometre road together with feeder roads that will be upgraded to bitumen standards at a cost of Kshs 9.4 billion, the 122 kilometre 10-inch Sinendet-Kisumu oil pipeline, the Kisumu oil jetty and a bridge connecting Mbita town to Rusinga Island constructed at a cost of Sh1 billion.

Speaking at Ahero in Kisumu County where he launched the construction of the Kisii-Ahero road, President Kenyatta affirmed his administration’s commitment to spread development in all parts of the country without discrimination.

“We have implemented development in all parts of the country because our focus as Jubilee is to bring all Kenyans aboard the transformative agenda without discrimination,” President Kenyatta said.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said rehabilitation of the Ahero-Kisii road will open up the area and stimulate economic activities for the benefit of residents.

“Upgrading of this road will save lives by curbing accidents. It will also boost the economy and the livelihoods of the locals,” President Kenyatta said.

Urging the residents to vote for Jubilee based on its development delivery track record, President Kenyatta asked them to embrace peace at all times.

President Kenyatta also presided over the ground-breaking for a new state-of-the art brewery that East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) is setting up in Kisumu at a cost of Kshs 15 billion.

Speaking at the event, the President said his administration will continue working to attract investors who will create jobs for the locals.

“This new factory will create more than 1,500 jobs for the locals. It will also benefit more than 22,000 sorghum and cassava farmers from the Nyanza counties of Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya and Migori who will get a ready market for their crops,” said President Kenyatta.

He said the Jubilee Government also plans to re-open KICOMI factory which will revive cotton farming in the region.

Speaking after he commissioned the 122 km 10-inch Sinendet-Kisumu oil pipeline and the Kisumu oil jetty, President Kenyatta said starting October ships from neighbouring countries will start docking in Kisumu, expanding the export market into Uganda, Northern Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Eastern DRC.

“This will also boost the economy for the benefit of the people of Kisumu. These are the developments we want to continue delivering and that is why we are asking you to vote for us,” President Kenyatta said.

Deputy President Ruto said by voting for Jubilee, the people of Nyanza will be promoting and safeguarding the development they have benefitted from in the last four and a half years.

Earlier at Mbita in Homa Bay County, President Kenyatta commissioned a bridge connecting Mbita town to Rusinga Island constructed at a cost of Sh1 billion.

At the event, President Kenyatta said the construction of the bridge proves that the Jubilee Government cares about the interests of the people of Nyanza contrary to claims from the opposition.

He promised that the Government will construct more roads in Nyanza including the Rusinga Island ring road and Mfangano road.

The bridge replaces a causeway built in 1983 that blocked the flow of water thereby reducing the fish population.

Deputy President Ruto said the Jubilee Government has delivered on its promise to improve infrastructure, to upgrade hospitals, reform education, expand access to electricity and much more.

