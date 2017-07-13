Types of body piercings

Still on piercings, the art has evolved from the basic earlobe piercing, onto belly button piercings and today, one can pierce any part of their body because why not? While we will not indulge you in genital and nipple piercings(thank you millennials), here are the other most common and sensible piercings which we also think are stylish:
Eyebrow piercing
Nose piercing
Lip piercing
Tongue piercing
Collar bone piercing
BDSM piercings (yikes!)
Dimple piercings
