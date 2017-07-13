Technical fault forces Madaraka Express halt as Government defends train functionality

Operations of the Madaraka Express train E1 from Mombasa to Nairobi continue seamlessly, following an earlier unscheduled stoppage at Kibwezi area yesterday. The train, which had left Mombasa Terminus at 9:00 am was scheduled to arrive in Nairobi at 1:42 pm.
Kenya Railways Managing Director, Mr. Atanas Maina said a technical fault alert was issued from the system, which caused the crew to stop the train in line with operating safety procedures. A rescue operation was undertaken and the journey continued after a 1 hour and 15 minute delay, with the train safely arriving at its final destination in Nairobi at 3:30 pm.
“We are confident of the functionality of the Madaraka Express and safety of our passengers remains paramount. We are working on continuous improvement of our services in order to improve on our customers’ experience and in this regard, we will have a full inspection tomorrow, July 13, as part of our continuous monitoring mechanisms since we commenced operations around 42 days ago. Further analysis by the engineering team to establish the cause of the malfunction are ongoing,” Mr. Maina said.
