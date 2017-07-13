State House: NASA is trying to undermine public confidence in our democratic system

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House team has today responded to accusatory statements made by the opposition on July 11, 2017, lashing out at the National Super Alliance (NASA) for what the administration terms as inflammatory allegations.

State House was responding to claims from the opposition that Uhuru’s team was undermining the constitution by interfering with the voting process.

“We are surprised and shocked at the baseless and laughable allegations made by one of the President’s challengers on 11th July 2017. The wild assertions are intended to wilfully undermine public confidence in our democratic system required to ensure an incident-free, fair, transparent and credible electoral process where the will of Kenyans is exercised,” State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said in a statement issued earlier today.

Esipisu argued that in his meet-the-people tours and re-election campaign stops across the country, President Kenyatta confirmed that he will accept the will of Kenyan voters on August 8, 2017, whatever that may be.

“While the President has been campaigning across the country for his re-election to retain leadership and continue transforming Kenya, his opponent and his cronies continue to work hard to attempt to derail preparations for the August 8th elections,” the Spokesperson said.

He stated that the opposition has so far filed more than 30 cases in court, which Uhuru’s team believes to be frivolous and without merit, all aimed at influencing, dictating and likely stopping the elections from happening.

State House Spokesman calims that NASA has continued to make demands “without reason or logic”, with the most recent one being that they must be included in the tender committee to procure ballot papers for the forthcoming elections.

“Common sense dictates that there is no bigger interference on the independence of IEBC, than that of dictating how, when and where they run their affairs. The one statement that Kenyans are demanding of all candidates in the elections – from MCA to President – is a commitment and promise to the country that they will accept the results of elections on August 8th – the will of Kenyan people. Those who call themselves architects of democracy in our country would be expected to understand this,” Esipisu acertained.

In a statement, State House affirmed that President Kenyatta has repeatedly reassured Kenyans and the IEBC of his commitment to elections are on 8 August 2017 as determined by law.

“The President has committed to peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible elections. President Kenyatta is a staunch supporter of our democratic institutions and has supported them fully, including politically and through the fiscal process. The President has publicly unequivocally committed to accepting election results,” the statement read in part.

“It is now imperative that former prime minister Raila Odinga and other opposition challengers reassure the people of Kenya that they will categorically pledge acceptance of the results of the 2017 Presidential ballot and will seek to ensure that the elections take place as gazetted on 8th August by doing all within their power to assist in delivering a peaceful, transparent and timely vote next month.” Esipisu concluded.

PSCU