Sports headlines-July 13 2017 Chelsea complete £40m move for Bakayoko from Monaco

Chelsea complete £40m move for Bakayoko from Monaco

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has agreed terms with Premier League champions Chelsea after delays over his fitness and intermediaries.

His protracted transfer saga with Chelsea appears close to an end after all three parties come to a final agreement on Wednesday ahead of a £40 million exit from Monaco.

The Blues had long since arranged an agreement with the Ligue 1 champions, as well as a wage for Bakayoko, but had struggled to organise a medical due to concerns over the midfielder’s fitness.

The club have been cautious to avoid signing a player with any long-term injury concerns, but they are satisfied that he can complete a medical even after having had minor surgery on his knee.

Speculation mounts over Sigurdsson future as he misses USA trip

Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel to the United States for Swansea City’s pre-season tour, heightening speculation that he is to leave.

The news came after boss Paul Clement said the club may have to sell him. The Swans have set an asking price of £50m for the midfielder.

“Having played v Barnet last night, Gylfi did not feel in the right frame of mind to travel due to the current uncertainty over his future,” said the Swans on Twitter.

Swansea have rejected a £40m bid from Leicester City for the player, but Clement said the “business side to football” meant the club might have to sell him.

Corrupt former FIFA official Chuck Blazer dead

Corrupt football official-turned-whistleblower Chuck Blazer, whose evidence helped trigger the FIFA bribery scandal, died Wednesday, his lawyers said.

Blazer, who was banned for life from all football activities for corruption in 2015, had been battling cancer up to his death. He was 72.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of our client and friend, Chuck Blazer,” his lawyers said in a statement to AFP.

“His misconduct, for which he accepted full responsibility, should not obscure Chuck’s positive impact on international soccer,” the statement added.

The bearded, hulking football official was a pivotal figure in the corruption scandal which convulsed FIFA in 2015 and ultimately led to the downfall of former supremo Sepp Blatter.