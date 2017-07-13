Mystery as yet another lawyer is murdered in Nairobi

The country’s legal fraternity is once again in mourning after a lawyer working for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs Department was found dead and his body dumped along Mombasa Road.

Advocate Jared Ratemo of the taxman’s Mombasa branch was yesterday found murdered by strangulation at the junction of JKIA along the busy highway.

It has emerged that the learned fellow was likely killed for an investigation he was undertaking before he met his death.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) demanded a probe into the murder of the 35 year old father of three challenging Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to move with speed in the investigations.

“The circumstances of Ratemo’s demise point to a most foul murder at the hands of people he was familiar with,” said LSK President Okero in a statement.

The lawyer had parted ways with his wife yesterday at 7.00am in Ngara on Tuesday where he boarded a taxi to town to meet some people regarding a work-related matter he was investigating.

The lawyer’s brother Harun said Ratemo was to travel to Mombasa on a Tuesday 9.30 am flight. He and his wife ran a law firm that operates from Ngara area.

From that moment he remained unreachable on his phone until yesterday morning when his body was discovered.

Ratemo’s death comes barely a month after the brutal killing of another lawyer, Ronald Lubya, the legal Affairs manager of Mumias Sugar Company in June this year.

Opposition leaders led by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga alleged that Lubya was killed for refusing to give in to attempts to have the company used to hide sugar illegally imported from South Sudan.

Yet another lawyer Willie Kimani was killed last year in a case that sparked national outcry by what has been termed as extrajudicial murder with four police officers charged with the incident.