Lecturers remain defiant in push for Sh10bn lump sum cash payout

Public university lecturers and staff today remained defiant in their push for the full implementation of the multibillion shilling agreement they signed with the state.

The dons accused the government of reneging on the payment of the Sh10 billion deal as agreed in a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) they signed that brought an end to a two month strike in March.

This comes as members of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) and the Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) began a fresh protest march to the Ministry of Education’s headquarters.

“This is our money we are being denied. What we are demanding is legitimate and rightfully ours as negotiated with the government,” said UASU Chairman Muga K’Olale.

Learning remains paralysed in the country’s 33 public universities with UASU secretary general Constantine Wasonga insisting the union would not engage in any form of renegotiations, with their focus shifting to the 2017-2021 CBA whose talks start in September.

The lecturers were set for huge cash windfalls in accumulated arrears dating from 2013 after getting a 17 percent increase in basic salary and 3.9 percent increase in house allowance across the board except for Maasai Mara University in the CBA.

The government has offered a Sh4.7 billion pay package, promising to pay the rest in future phases, something that the dons are opposed to.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has appealed to the striking universities’ staff to resume work assuring the over 27,700 employees of the government’s commitment to implement the salary increase deal.

He observed that the decision to pay the staff Sh4.8 billion was done since the accord was signed at the tail end of the 2016/2017 financial year but assured that the remaining Sh5.2 billion will be paid this financial year.

In the new deal, the highest paid academic staff, full professors, are set to get in excess of Sh1 million in arrears while the lowest paid staff, tutorial fellows and assistant lecturers, will pocket over Sh800,000.

Earlier this month, learning in public universities was paralyzed after lecturers downed their tools to push for full implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The industrial strike officially kicked off on July 3, 2017, affecting at least 33 public universities and their constituent colleges across the country with more than 500,000 students.

At the time, the government had stepped up their efforts to avert the strike a day before but the university unions insisted that the industrial action will only be stopped by full payment.

University of Nairobi (UoN), Kisii, Egerton and Maasai Mara University led other varsities to register their dissatisfaction with the government.

At the time UoN workers marched in the streets of Nairobi, chanting “solidarity forever” as they vented their displeasure with the government while Egerton University workers and lecturers launched their strike at Njoro Campus.

Maseno and JKUAT lecturers have also downed their tools after staff unions.

Matiang’i had earlier appealed to university unions to shelve strike plans for talks as the ministry had, at the time, already disbursed Sh4.775 billion of the Ksh10 billion agreed in the CBA.