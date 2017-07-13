Everton excited to face Gor Mahia

Everton left-back Leighton Baines said the team is excited to face Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia today at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam as part of their pre-season training.

Baines, an English international, however, says they will be heading into the match blind of their opponents as they haven’t had a glimpse of what they have to offer. He nonetheless expects a thrilling match from them saying that it will be a great opportunity for the team to get to gel in with the new players as well as build up momentum towards the start of their English Premier League campaign next month.

“This is a perfect opportunity to get started and being early enough in pre-season it’s a great opportunity for the team because we have new players and we haven’t trained together. Getting a good game such as tomorrow’s would be good,” Baines said.

New Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr has instructed Musa Mohammed to man-mark Wayne Rooney.

“My players show him respect but not too much respect. I have asked my captain (Musa Mohammed) to man-mark him and if he causes him problems I will ask Musa to kick him,” said the coach.

Despite having a population of almost 52 million people, Tanzania has never hosted a match involving a Premier League. It will be the first time Rooney has worn an Everton shirt for a match since the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City on May 15, 2004.

Everton will take on Gor Mahia at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium this afternoon before facing Twente in their second pre-season game.

They then have matches against Genk and Sevilla before kicking off their Premier League season with a home game against Stoke City on August 12.

